UP Warriorz Head Coach Abhishek Nayar hailed the acquisitions of Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone at the WPL 2025 auction, calling Deepti a 'steal' for Rs 3.5 crore and Ecclestone a 'surprise bargain' at Rs 85 lakh for the franchise.

UP Warriorz (UPW) Head Coach Abhishek Nayar discussed the strategic acquisition of key players, including Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, which was held on November 27. UPW retained Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of the fourth WPL season, which is slated to commence of January 9, 2026.

Deepti Sharma a 'Steal' for Warriorz

Speaking on JioHotstar, Abhishek Nayar shared his thoughts on securing Deepti Sharma, saying that she has been a consistent performer for years and acquiring her in the auction for Rs 3.5 crore was a rare bargain. He added that she was always a priority and the team is delighted to have her back. "You rarely get a player who has performed consistently for so many years. Our thought process was simply to see how the auction unfolded. In many ways, our first retention was at Rs 3.5 crore, so getting her was essentially a steal for us. Deepti was always a priority. It's a steal you don't often see in Indian cricket. We're always happy to have her back," Nayar said.

Ecclestone a 'Surprise Bargain'

Ecclestone was secured by the Warriorz through the Right To Match (RTM) card for Rs 85 lakh. Nayar said that Sophie Ecclestone was a surprise bargain in the auction, as they expected to spend Rs 1.8 crore but secured her for Rs 85 lakh. "I think most players went for the numbers we had prepared for. But Sophie Ecclestone was a surprise for us. She's a marquee player and someone who has delivered for years. I had kept Rs 1.8 crore in mind, so getting her at Rs 85 lakh was a big surprise. I believe the timing worked in our favour," the UPW coach said.

Auction Plan Largely Successful

Nayar said that their auction plan was largely successful, signing almost everyone they targeted. "I think, barring Amelia, whom we missed out on, we managed to sign almost everyone we bid for. Shree Charani was a last-minute choice; she wasn't originally in our plan. We thought getting Sophie could be tough, and if (Sree) Charani came in alongside her, it would have been ideal since they bowl in different phases. Now that she didn't come, we'll reassess," Nayar concluded. (ANI)