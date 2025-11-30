Virat Kohli's record 52nd ODI ton (135), along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (57) and KL Rahul (60), powered India to a massive 349/8 in the first ODI against South Africa. Kohli shared a crucial 136-run stand with Rohit in Ranchi.

A record-breaking 52nd ODI century by Virat Kohli, his 136-run stand with Rohit Sharma and half-century from KL Rahul took India to 349/8 in their 50 overs during the first ODI against South Africa at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Virat Kohli's brilliant 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes, led India to a massive score, with Rohit Sharma (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and KL Rahul (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes) also chipping in useful fifties. SA needs 350 runs to win.

India's Power-Packed Start

After the Proteas opted to bat first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave Team India a solid start. Jaiswal cracked a boundary, cutting a Marco Jansen delivery past point on the first ball of the innings, while the left-armer gave India some freebies on the next ball as his extra bounce went through above everyone's heads for a four, and a bye signal was given. Just when it seemed that Jaiswal was looking completely at home against left-arm pacers, he nicked one to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, scoring just 18 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 25/1 in 3.1 overs.

Virat Kohli found a lucky four on his first delivery, edging the ball towards the third man boundary. The right-hander looked in amazing touch, with an off-drive against Burger. At the same time, Rohit added to India's festivities with two fantastic boundaries against Jansen in the next over, one being a delightful cut. India was at the 50-run mark in seven overs.

Virat upped the ante against Burger in the next over, ending the over with a six over mid-off and a cover drive. It was cheers and horns ringing all over the field as Virat looked in fine touch.

Rohit-Kohli Dominate with Century Stand

The Ro-Ko continued their sublime touch, with Rohit finding two successive fours against Bosch in the eighth over, one being his trademark pull, and in the next over, Virat crunched Ottneil Baartman for another six. India was 80/1 in 10 overs, with Rohit (20*) and Virat (30*) unbeaten.

India reached their 100-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Prenelan Subrayen's spin was feasted on by Rohit with two absolutely brilliant slog-sweeps over the mid-wicket region, levelling the record of Shahid Afridi for most ODI sixes. The duo brought up their 100-run stand, their second-successive century stand in two matches in just 82 balls. , The 'Ro-Ko' carnival continued for Indian fans as, in the 18th over, Virat unleashed two successive sixes against Bosch, one a flick over mid-wicket and the other an upper cut over deep point, reaching his 76th ODI fifty in 48 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

In the next over, Rohit brought up his 60th ODI fifty in 43 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

The 20th over brought another moment to cheer for the Ranchi crowd, as Rohit not only crunched Jansen for a six over the long leg region but also went past Afridi for most sixers in ODIs. 150 runs were up for India in 19.4 overs.

Jansen broke the 136-run partnership between the duo, trapping Rohit leg-before-wicket for 57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes. India was 161/2 in 21.2 overs.

Proteas Pull Things Back in Middle Overs

Baartman pushed India on the back foot, with Dewald Brevis taking a diving catch near the backward point region to remove a returning Ruturaj Gaikwad for a 13-ball 8, while he also removed Washington Sundar for an 18-ball 13, caught by Bosch at mid-off. India was 200/4 in 30.3 overs. India had reached the 200-run mark in 30.2 overs.

India continued to milk singles, with a short ball pulled by Kohli for four releasing a bit of pressure, with the Proteas managing to put the shackles on Indian batters, particularly KL Rahul, who needed some time to settle, getting India to hit just 60 more runs till the 37th over.

Kohli Accelerates After Record-Breaking Century

Virat glided a Jansen delivery through deep extra cover for four, bringing up his 52nd ODI century in 102 balls, with seven fours and five sixes.

Having crossed the milestone, it was on Virat to switch gears. In the 39th over, bowled by Subrayen, Virat made a mockery out of him, scoring two sixes and two fours each to bring up the 250-run mark in 38.5 overs. Also, he hammered Baartman for two fours in the next, taking the score to 264 at the end of 40 overs.

Burger finally got the coveted wicket of Virat when he went too high in the air, and Ryan Rickelton, running from the covers, took a brilliant catch to remove him for 135 in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes. India was 276/5 in 42.5 overs.

Rahul's Late Flourish Boosts India

In the 45th over, KL finally managed to get some rust off and hit two sixes against Burger, one over deep backward square leg and the other an inside-out hit. India was 300 runs up in 44.5 overs.

In the next over, Jadeja hit another six over deep backward square leg, and India looted another 12 runs.

Runs were coming thick and fast for India, and the 350-run mark looked possible.

Rahul brought up his half-century in 50 balls, with two fours and sixes.

Just when Rahul and Jadeja were looking to brutalise even more, Jansen got KL's wicket a ball after he was launched for a reverse scoop six by KL over third man. The right-hander made 60 in 56 balls, with two fours and three sixes. India was 341/6 in 48.5 overs.

Bosch got Jadeja caught by Aiden Markram near the boundary for 32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 347/7 in 49.4 overs.

On the next ball, he cleaned up Arshdeep Singh for a golden duck and was on a hat-trick. Kuldeep Yadav managed to get two on the final ball, setting 350 to chase for the Proteas.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 349/8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 135, KL Rahul 60, Ottneil Baartman 2/60) vs South Africa. (ANI)