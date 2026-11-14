The BCCI has released Kuldeep Yadav from the Test squad for the New Zealand series, replacing him with pacer Gurnoor Brar due to pace-friendly conditions. The decision has sparked a divided reaction among cricket fans on social media.

Ahead of India’s first of the five-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee made a change in the squad on Saturday, November 14.

The left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released from the Test squad and replaced by pacer Gurnoor Brar. Kuldeep and Gurnoor are part of the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which will conclude on Sunday, November 15, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-1 despite losing the fourth ODI.

Gurnoor Brar was initially not part of the 17-member Test squad for a crucial two-match series against New Zealand, while Kuldeep Yadav was included as one of the three spinners alongside spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

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Why was Kuldeep Replaced by Gurnoor?

Kuldeep Yadav’s release from the Test squad and Gurnoor Brar’s maiden Test call-up come on the back of team balance requirements and current form on the tour. I

In a statement, the BCCI confirmed that the left-arm wrist-spinner has been released to return home and participate in ongoing domestic cricket in India, though he remains part of the ODI squad for Sunday’s series finale in Mount Maunganui, while Gurnoor will link up with the Test squad and will miss the fifth ODI.

“Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” the BCCI stated.

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The BCCI also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who cleared his fitness Tests, has joined the Test squad ahead of the series opener in Wellington. Kuldeep’s release from the Test squad apparently stemmed from team balance considerations ahead of a series where New Zealand’s surfaces are expected to heavily favour fast bowlers.

Since India already has two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, the BCCI selection committee decided to bolster India’s fast-bowling reserves.

Fans Divided Over Gurnoor Brar's Inclusion and Kuldeep's Release

Kuldeep Yadav’s release from the Test squad and Gurnoor Brar’s inclusion for the two-match red-ball series against New Zealand have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the decision to release Kuldeep despite his experience and wicket-taking ability in Test cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed disappointment over Kuldeep’s release and questioned the selectors’ decision, while others backed Gurnoor’s inclusion, citing his performances on the tour and the pace-friendly conditions in New Zealand.

Another section of fans argued that pacer Auqib Nabi should have been considered for the Test squad instead of Gurnoor, pointing to his performances in the unofficial Test against Australia A. Some questioned the selectors’ decision to release Kuldeep, arguing that India could have retained the wrist-spinner alongside Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

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Following the fifth and final ODI of the series against New Zealand, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to join Uttar Pradesh squad for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is underway.

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