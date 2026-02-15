Team India will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo after Pakistan’s boycott threat was resolved. Speculation surrounds Rohit Sharma’s attendance, but reports say he may be in Ahmedabad for brand work, leaving his presence uncertain.

Team India will face Pakistan in the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February. India and Pakistan will lock horns for the first time since the Asia Cup last year, where the Men in Blue defeated the arch-rivals not once but three times, including the final in Dubai, cementing their dominance over Pakistan in the tournament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The marquee fixture of the tournament will go ahead as per the schedule after Pakistan backtracked from their earlier stance of boycotting the Team India clash as an act of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament following their refusal to play group stage matches in India due to security concerns, the claims of which were rejected by the ICC.

The intervention by Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Emirates Cricket Board, and Imran Khawaja-led ICC delegation, who met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, ensured that the marquee fixture goes ahead as per the schedule. Thereafter, the Pakistan government officially announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Men in Green to take the field against the defending champions.

Rohit Sharma, to Attend IND vs PAK Clash?

As buzz and excitement around the marquee clash between India and Pakistan continues to build, the speculations around Rohit Sharma’s presence at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo have taken centre stage, especially after he was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma, in black casuals, was seen entering the Mumbai Airport alongside his wife, Ritika Sadjeh, fuelling fan speculation that he might attend the much-anticipated clash of the tournament in Colombo.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, another video has surfaced on social media where he was seen exiting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad with his wife amid the security. It was speculated that the former India captain arrived in Gujarat’s capital for brand commitments rather than to attend the blockbuster clash in Colombo.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, as India is a co-host of the tournament, and he captained the Men in Blue to the title in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados.

No Rohit Sharma in IND vs PAK at ICC Event for First Time Since 2007

The clash against Pakistan will be different for the Men in Blue as Rohit Sharma will not be present for the first time since 2007, marking the first India–Pakistan encounter across all formats without him in any capacity. Rohit retired from the T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Rohit Sharma has featured in numerous India–Pakistan encounters over the years, both as captain and key player, and his absence this time adds a new dimension to the high-voltage clash in Colombo. The veteran Indian batter played against Pakistan at the 2007, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024 T20 World Cups, leaving fans eager to see how the Men in Blue handle the arch-rivals without his experience and presence.

However, Rohit Sharma has not been a top batter for Team India against Pakistan in T20Is, aggregating just 130 runs at an average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 117.59 in 12 matches. Despite these numbers, his leadership, experience, and presence were pivotal for Team India in the Pakistan clashes.