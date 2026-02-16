Following a 61-run T20 World Cup loss to India, Pakistan fans vented their frustration by smashing TVs. Bowled out for 114, Pakistan’s Super 8 hopes now hinge on a big-margin win in their final group match against Namibia.

Pakistan fans could not hide their frustrations and anger after the Men in Green’s humiliating 61-run defeat at the hands of Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

With a 176-run target, Pakistan succumbed to pressure as they bundled out for 114 in 18 overs, completely outplayed by India’s clinical bowling performance. Usman Khan was the top scorer for Pakistan with 44 off 34 balls, while other batters, especially in the middle order, failed to make any significant impact in the team’s run chase amid an early powerplay batting collapse.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

Pakistan Fans Smash TV in Frustration

Pakistan’s defeat to Team India was more than an embarrassment for the fans as their hope to witness the Men in Green stage a competitive performance quickly turned into frustration and disappointment, leading some to vent their wrath over Pakistan’s poor performance by smashing their televisions.

In a video that went viral on social media, a few people were watching the match before a person threw a stone at the TV as soon as Hardik Pandya took the final wicket of Usman Tariq and the reporter was seen kicking the damaged TV out of frustration.

“This is the situation of our team. Such a bad team. We have lost another match. This is your match. Pakistan's team has lost the match. India has once again humiliated the team,” the reporter said.

Another video went viral on social media where a Pakistan fan in a national jersey smashed his TV mercilessly and left it in such a condition that completely shattered, with the screen broken and pieces scattered, symbolizing the extreme frustration of the fans following a defeat.

With a dominant victory against Pakistan in Colombo, Team India extended their dominance over the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue have recorded their eighth win in nine outings against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup,

Will Pakistan Qualify for the Super 8?

Pakistan had a brilliant start to their campaigns with two successive wins over Netherlanda and the USA before registering their first defeat of the T20 World Cup against Team India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With two wins and a loss, Pakistan are currently at the third spot in Group A with four points and an NRR of -0.403 after three matches. The United States of America (USA) are sitting at the second position with the same four points but a better net run rate of + +0.787. The difference in net run rate means Pakistan will have to improve their NRR significantly to stay ahead of the USA and qualify for the Super 8.

Pakistan’s final group match against Namibia is crucial as the Men in Green will need a big-margin win to boost their net run rate and keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.