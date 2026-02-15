Team India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup to reach the Super 8s. Ishan Kishan’s blazing 77 guided India to 175/7, while bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Pakistan for 114 in a clinical all-round display.

An unbeaten Team India dominated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 18. The Men in Blue registered a convincing 61-run win over the arch-rivals to seal their berth in the Super 8 stage of the marquee event, becoming the second team to qualify after South Africa.

After posting a total of 175/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 77-run knock and valuable contributions from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32), Shivam Dube (27), and Tilak Varma (25), Team India bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs, crushing the arch-rivals with a clinical all-round performance.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17), Axar Patel (2/29), Hardik Pandya (2/16), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) combined to pick eight wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling under relentless pressure and handing India a dominant victory.

For Pakistan, Usman Khan was the top-scorer with 44 off 34 balls, while other batters failed to make any significant impact as thesecond-best score was 23 by Shaheen Afridi. However, Saim Ayub, who failed with the bat, was the best bowler for the Men in Green as he registered figures of 3/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of three overs.

