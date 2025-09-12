Harbhajan Singh commented on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, advocating against cricket with Pakistan until relations improve, but respecting the government’s decision to allow the match to go ahead.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared his thoughts on the opposition for India’s high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The two-arch rivals are expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, given their fierce rivalry and historical tensions between the two nations.

Team India and Pakistan are set to face off for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 28 tourists, including 26 Indian nationals and two foreigners, and subsequent Operation Sindoor, which was successfully carried out by the Indian Defence Forces, adding an extra layer of intensity and significance to this high-voltage Asia Cup clash.

Despite the call for a boycott of sporting engagements with Pakistan following militant attack i Pahalgam, the BCCI agreed to play Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup, which was confirmed when the group stage fixtures were released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

No Cricket, No Business with Pakistan

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, Harbhajan Singh was asked about his opinion on the call for a boycott of the highly anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025. The former Indian spinner admitted that the clash between the two arch-rivals caught the spotlight, while echoing the sentiments of the Indian public of no sporting engagement with Pakistan.

“The India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight. After Operation Sindoor, everyone said that there should be no cricket, no business,” the 45-year-old.

“We were playing Legends, but we didn't play that match. Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding,” he added.

The India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, boycotted the group stage clash and final against Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan Champions, following severe backlash from the Indian public for agreeing to play with Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Harbhajan Singh backs the government’s stance

Harbhajan Singh stands firm on his opinion of cricketing engagement with Pakistan until the situation between the two nations, but backed the government’s stance on allowing Team India to participate in the clash against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

“As long as the relations between the countries are not good, there should be no cricket or business. This is my own opinion,” the former Indian spinner said.

“If the government says that there should be a cricket match or business, then it is fine. But the conditions of the countries should be good,” he added.

Following the Uri attack in 2016, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government suspended bilateral series with Pakistan, and the face-off between the two nations is restricted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Recently, the government has adhered to this policy, allowing the Asia Cup 2025 match to proceed as per the Asian Cricket Council's schedule, despite calls for a boycott from various political groups and public sentiment.