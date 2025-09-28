In the Asia Cup 2025 Final, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Haris Rauf and mimicked his 'jet crashing' gesture. Following a brilliant yorker, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, restricted Pakistan to 146 despite an early 84-run opening stand.

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared to take a dig at Haris Rauf’s ‘jet-crashing’ gesture during the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

After opting to bowl first by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India managed to bundle out arch-rivals for 146 in 19.1, despite a fifty by Sahibzada Farhan (57) and a 46-run knock by Fakhar Zaman, as Kuldeep Yadav brilliantly led the bowling attack. Despite an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket between Farhan and Zaman, Indian bowlers made a strong comeback in the middle overs of Pakistan’s batting.

Kuldeep was brilliant with the ball as he registered figures of 4/30 at an economy rate of 7.50 in his spell of overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel complement the effort of the spinner as they picked two wickets each to dismantle Pakistan’s middle and lower order.

Bumrah shoots down Rauf’s jet

As India managed to trigger a collapse in Pakistan’s middle order, what caught the attention was Jasprit Bumrah’s ‘Aeroplane’ Celebration, similar to Haris Rauf’s controversial ‘jet crashing’ gesture in the Super 4 clash against Team India. Bumrah, who is often known for calm and composed celebrations, pulled off a rare gesture, probably aiming at Rauf.

The incident took place in the 18th over when Bumrah delivered a brilliant yorker that rattled the defence of Haris Rauf, who tried to defend but was castled as the off-stump was uprooted. As he dismissed the Pakistan pacer, Bumrah mimicked Rauf’s dipping plane act. The Indian pacer gestured a crashing plane in a send-off to Haris Rauf.

The video of the same went viral on social media as Bumrah took an apparent dig at Rauf for his earlier ‘jet crashing’ gesture in the Super 4 clash.

Haris Rauf’s ‘6-0’ and ‘jet crashing’ gesture, referring to the Pakistan Government’s baseless claim of shooting down six IAF aircraft during Operation Sindoor, sparked a massive controversy as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint against Pakistan with the International Cricket Council (ICC). After the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, convened the meeting, Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for his aggressive and abusive behaviour on the field.

Collapse in Pakistan Batting after Strong Start

Pakistan had a brilliant start to their innings after being put to bat as opener Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman shared an 84-run partnership for the opening wicket, which was supposed to lay a strong foundation for a solid total on the board. The spinner Varun Chakravarthy gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing dangerous Farhan.

Thereafter, Kuldeep Yadav removed Saim Ayub for 14 before Axar Patel dismissed Mohammad Harris for a duck, reducing Pakistan to 114/3. Fakhar Zaman, who was in a good rhythm and en route to his fifty until his stay at the crease was ended by Chakravarthy for 46 at 126/4. Thereafter, what followed was a dramatic collapse as Pakistan’s middle order failed to step up when they were needed the most.

The likes of skipper Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shaheen Afridi were dismissed for single-digit scores and Pakistan’s innings folded quickly, In just 20 runs, the Men in Green have lost their remaining six wickets.

India and Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Final is taking place amid the off-field drama, tensions, and controversies, including previous player conduct disputes and ICC interventions, adding extra spice to the high-stakes clash.