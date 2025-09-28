The Asia Cup 2025 final toss saw Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha speak only to Waqar Younis, bypassing Ravi Shastri, sparking snub speculation. PCB’s request for a neutral presenter and ongoing off-field tensions fueled heated social media debates.

Ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, the drama was already brewing, as two presenters, Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis, were at the toss to speak to captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

The unbeaten Team India and Pakistan are facing off in the battle of supremacy after having locked horns in the previous two encounters in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue have won the group stage and Super 4 clash against arch-rivals, keeping their unbeaten run intact and setting the stage for a high-voltage final.

The much-anticipated final is taking place amid the off-field drama, controversies involving player conduct, and complaints filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the International Cricket Council (ICC), adding extra tension to an already high-stakes clash.

Did Pakistan boycott Ravi Shastri at the toss?

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final, an unusual scene took place at the toss as both Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis were present. India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first, and Shastri conducted the toss interview with him.

However, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha did not speak to the former India all-rounder but instead chose to converse with Waqar Younis, his fellow countryman and former pace bowling legend. This led to speculation over whether Ravi Shastri was deliberately snubbed at the high-profile toss.

As per the report by Press Trust of India (PTI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for neutral presenters at the toss ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final, which may explain why Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha chose to speak to Waqar Younis instead of Ravi Shastri during the toss.

This was yet another drama between India and Pakistan after the Men in Blue’s handshake snub and off-field loggerheads between the BCCI and PCB over player conduct complaints, ICC interventions, and tense exchanges ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final.

How Netizens Reacted to Toss Drama?

As soon as Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was seen speaking to Waqar Younis instead of Ravi Shastri, social media erupted with fans speculating a deliberate snub, sparking debates and heated discussions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans believed that Shastri was boycotted at the toss by Pakistan as a revenge for the Men in Blue’s refusal to shake hands with them in the group stage clash, while others were unfathomable by the reasoning, criticizing PCB’s approach as unprofessional and avoidable.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to extend their dominance against Pakistan in the high-stakes final in Dubai.

The Men in Blue have been so far the most dominant in the Asia Cup 2025, having not lost a single match, and will look to culminate their unbeaten run in the tournament by clinching the title against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling and high-intensity final at the Dubai International Stadium.