Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan due to a left thigh injury sustained versus Sri Lanka. Rinku Singh has replaced him in India’s playing XI for the high-stakes title clash.

Ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final, Team India has received a big blow as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially been ruled out of the title clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. Pandya sustained an injury on his left thigh as he left the field after bowling one over in India's final Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26.

India, who have had an unbeaten run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, will take on Pakistan in the battle of supremacy in front of a sold-out crowd at the Dubai International Stadium, promising a high-voltage and thrilling title clash. India and Pakistan are facing off for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, with the Men in Blue winning the previous two encounters in the group stage and Super 4 clash.

The much-anticipated final is taking place amid the off-field drama, controversies involving player conduct, and complaints filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the International Cricket Council (ICC), adding extra tension to an already high-stakes clash.

No Hardik Pandya in Playing XI

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan. As usual, there was no handshake between the two captains. However, the Men in Blue will miss the presence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury sustained in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar confirmed at the toss that Hardik will miss the final due to niggle and has been replaced by Rinku Singh in the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube returned to the playing XI by replacing Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, respectively.

“Unfortunately, Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube, and Rinku come in,” India T20I Skipper told Ravi Shastri at the toss.

Hardik Pandya did not have an ideal outing in the Asia Cup 2025 as he could score 48 runs at an average of 16 in four matches. However, the all-rounder made an impactful contribution with the bat in the Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, scoring 38 off 29, which helped Team India post a respectable of 168/6, which was successfully defended by bowlers, bundling out Bangladesh for 127, securing a 41-run win.

Team India looks to extend dominance against Pakistan

Team India will look to extend their dominance against Pakistan in the high-stakes final in Dubai. The Men in Blue have been so far the most dominant in the Asia Cup 2025, having not lost a single match, and will look to culminate their unbeaten run in the tournament by clinching the title against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling and high-intensity final at the Dubai International Stadium.

India and Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Final is under heavy scrutiny as tensions run high over previous on-field controversies, player conduct complaints, and the intense rivalry between the two teams.

In the last seven outings between two arch-rivals, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on every occasion, boosting their confidence and giving them a psychological edge over Pakistan heading into the final. Moreover, Team India has won 12 matches in 15 T20I outings against Pakistan, underscoring their dominance and making them strong favorites heading into the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 final.