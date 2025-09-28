PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh for an alleged obscene gesture during the Asia Cup, seeking strict action. This comes after previous complaints against captain Suryakumar Yadav over his Pahalgam remarks.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh for his 'obscene gesture' during the fixture between the two arch-rivals on September 21 in Dubai at the ongoing Asia Cup, according to Samaa TV sources.

Before the final between India and Pakistan on Sunday, PCB has demanded that the ICC take action against Arshdeep for his conduct after India's six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Super Fours clash. Pakistan's complaint alleges that the left-arm speedster violated the ICC Code of Conduct by making immoral gestures towards spectators.

In a statement, PCB emphasised that Arshdeep's actions had brought cricket into disrepute. The Pakistan board has also urged the ICC to impose strict action in line with disciplinary procedures for players who violate the Code of Conduct, according to Samaa TV.

PCB earlier filed complaint against Suryakumar Yadav

Before the plea against Arshdeep, the PCB also lodged two complaints with the ICC against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. PCB was against Suryakumar's remark after the group-stage game on September 14 regarding the Pahalgam incident, as, according to them, he made it a political issue.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar had said after the win.

Suryakumar fined 30% of his match fee

ESPNcricinfo had reported that Suryakumar has been found guilty by the ICC of breaching the code of conduct for his Pahalgam remark. The Indian skipper pleaded not guilty, but the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, rejected it. Just like the Pakistan speedster, Suryakumar was also fined 30 per cent of his match fee.

The report also stated that the ICC fined Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf, while opening batter Sahibzada Farhan received a warning for his controversial celebration gesture during the Super Fours fixture. Rauf was found guilty of using "abusive language" during the match. On the other hand, Farhan pulled out a gun-shot celebration after scoring his fifty in the first innings.

