Amid the controversy over the handshake row, Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was spotted giving an autograph to the fans wearing an Indian jersey ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

Team India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The group stage clash between arch-rivals was marred by controversy after the entire Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with their counterpart as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 Indian nationals by militants in Baisaran Meadows.

The Pakistan Cricket Board demanded the removal of Andy Pycroft as a match referee from the Asia Cup 2025, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to comply, stating there was no breach of conduct and the Zimbabwean official would continue his duties.

Zaman gives autograph to Indian fans amid controversy

Round two of the Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan is expected to be more of a high-tension encounter, given the recent controversy around the Men in Blue’s refusal to shake hands and political undertones. Amid the emotions running high on and off the field, Fakhar Zaman, obliged to give autographs to Indian fans who waited outside the ICC Academy ground in Dubai.

In a picture that went viral on social media, Fakhar Zaman can be seen giving an autograph to Indian fans after the practice session ahead of the high-voltage clash against Team India. Despite the controversy, Indian fans waited for Pakistan cricketers to give an autograph, but Fakhar Zaman obliged the fans with his autograph.

On the eve of the Super 4 clash, Pakistan cancelled the press conference and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, met the players during the training session and had a brief chat with white-ball coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.

The Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world not just for the on-field action but also for the political undertones and high emotions surrounding the handshake controversy.

India aim for another victory against Pakistan

Team India will look to clinch another victory against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. After defeating the arch-rivals by seven wickets, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, aim to continue their dominant run and maintain focus on cricketing performance, keeping off-field controversies aside in the high-stakes Super 4 clash.

At the press conference ahead of the Super 4 clash, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team is focusing on the process and doing what is necessary, shutting out external distractions, and putting their best foot forward for the country in the Super Four clash.

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft will continue to be the match referee for the match between India and Pakistan, despite PCB's demand for his removal, after the ICC backed him to oversee the high-voltage Super 4 clash.