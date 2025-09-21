India and Pakistan face off in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai. India, backed by BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla, won their earlier group match by seven wickets. Off-field tensions followed, with Suryakumar Yadav dedicating the win to Indian Army.

New Delhi [India]: As India and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in their first Super Four stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has backed Suryakumar Yadav's men to come out on top. Confident of India's dominance, Shukla said, “India will win the match.” The two sides last met in the group stage, where India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory. This is the second clash between these two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in May. India won the first clash one-sided, carrying out a comfortable chase of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial hand with a 'Player of the Match'-winning bowling spell of 3/18, which restricted Pakistan to 127/9.



However, just like it is with a lot of India-Pakistan clashes, the real 'masala' was produced off the field, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walking off the field after the win without shaking hands with the Pakistani side, with the TV visuals even showing the Men in Blue shutting their door on Pakistan. The Indian captain dedicated the win to the Indian armed forces and expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Following Surya's post-match interview, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha did not attend the post-match presentation, and coach Mike Hesson was sent to face the press. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later filed a complaint against Pycroft, alleging him of 'violation of ICC Code of Conduct' and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws related to the spirit of cricket.

Pakistan's Controversial Decisions

Ahead of their next clash against the UAE, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match presser. On the day of the match, the team locked themselves inside the hotel, with PCB threatening to pull out of the tournament if Pycroft was not removed from the tournament. The match was delayed for an hour, and after a meeting between Pycroft and the Pakistan team's leadership group, the match went ahead, and Pakistan won to march to the Super Four stage. Notably, ahead of this India clash too, Pakistan cancelled its pre-match presser.

Notably, it emerged later, as per ESPNCricinfo, that Pycroft was made aware of the 'no handshake' between both captains just 'four minutes ahead of the toss' by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was barely a messenger and not the one behind the instruction.



Also, soon after Pycroft's meeting with the Pakistan party, PCB released a statement claiming an apology came from the match referee. ICC is believed to be unhappy with it, and the idea of a response "clarifying" the situation was discussed, though it is still uncertain if it would be made. PCB also released a short video of the meeting despite concerns raised during it that a video would be recorded. The video was allowed to be posted without audio. With so much having taken place off the field, the controversy no doubt would be on the back of the minds of both skippers to some extent. While India will continue playing its ruthless brand of cricket like they have for the past few months, Pakistan, a highly unpredictable T20I side, could use this entire episode as fuel to perhaps spring up a few surprises and play much better.

