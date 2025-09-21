India and Pakistan gear up for a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash after India’s no-handshake protest against terrorism. With Pakistan eyeing revenge and a ‘political message’, the match promises fiery cricket and off-field tensions.

Team India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The two arch-rivals will face off for the first time since India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan after a seven-wicket victory in the group stage, as a mark of protest against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan Cricket Board knocked on the doors of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a demand to remove Andy Pycroft as a match referee from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, accusing the Zimbabwean official of informing the captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, to avoid a handshake and violating the code of conduct. However, PCB demand was rejected by ICC, and they threatened to boycott their final group stage match against the UAE.

Pakistan played the match against the UAE after Andy Pycroft apologised for the miscommunication and the PCB withdrew its boycott, allowing the delayed match to go ahead. As Team India and Pakistan finished at the top and second in Group A, respectively, the two arch-rivals are set up for a high-stakes Super Four clash where tensions are expected to be high, given the previous handshake controversy.

Pakistan aiming for revenge for the handshake snub

The revenge is in the minds of the Pakistan players as they aim to defeat Team India after the Men in Blue refused to shake hands with them following the defeat in the group stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025. On the eve of the Super 4 clash, Pakistan cancelled the press conference, while India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended the press meet.

However, as per the report by RevSportz, Pakistan are planning a ‘political message’ in case they defeat Team India in the Super 4 clash. This is likely in response to Team India and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who not only refused a handshake with Pakistan but also dedicated their group stage victory to the Pahagam terror attack victims.

During the practice session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai, Pakistan players reportedly shouted ‘6-0’ as a gesture to the false claim by the Pakistan Government that six Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistan players during the training session and had a chat with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.

India and Pakistan’s Super 4 clash is expected to be one of the most politically charged encounters in Asia Cup history, with emotions running high on and off the field amid the ongoing handshake row and PCB’s reportedly planned message if they defeat Team India in the match.

India to stick to no handshake with Pakistan players

Team India will stick to not shaking hands with Pakistan players before and after the match, as a symbolic protest against cross-border terrorism and to maintain the stance they adopted during the group stage clash.

At the press conference ahead of the Super 4 clash, India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team is focusing on the process and doing what is necessary, shutting out external distractions, and putting their best foot forward for the country in the Super Four clash. India and Pakistan are set for a fiery battle where cricketing rivalry and political undercurrents will once again collide in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, Andy Pycroft will continue to be the match referee for the match between India and Pakistan, despite PCB's demand for his removal, after the ICC backed him to oversee the high-voltage Super 4 clash.