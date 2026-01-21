Team India hit a record 44th 200+ score in T20Is, posting 238/7 against New Zealand. Abhishek Sharma made history, becoming the fastest to 5000 T20 runs, smashing 84 off 35 balls and the quickest fifty for India against the Kiwis.

India sets new record for 200-plus T20I scores

Team India registered their record-extending 44th 200-plus score in Men's T20I cricket on Wednesday. The Men in Blue achieved this feat during the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In the first T20I, India hammered 238/7 batting first, their 44th 200-plus score in T20I cricket. South Africa are second with eight 200-plus scores in the format, followed by Australia with seven and Sri Lanka with six. India's 44th 200-plus score is also the most in T20 cricket, surpassing Somerset, who have notched up 40 200-plus totals in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma scripts history

After playing a blistering knock of 84 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and eight towering sixes, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma shattered the record of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to become the fastest player to reach the 5000-run landmark in T20 cricket in terms of balls. Abhishek Sharma reached the landmark in 2988 deliveries, whereas all-rounder Andre Russell reached it in 2942 balls.

Additionally, a 22-ball fifty by Abhishek Sharma was also the quickest fifty in terms of balls faced for India against New Zealand in T20Is. The previous fastest was 23 balls each by KL Rahul (Auckland, 2020) & Rohit Sharma (Hamilton, 2020).

Match Summary: India posts 238/7

Coming to the match, a blistering knock by opener Abhishek Sharma and valuable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav helped Team India to post a daunting 238/7 runs in 20 overs against New Zealand in the first T20I.

Indian captain Suryakumar made 32 off 22 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six.

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed dangerous Abhishek Sharma for 84 runs (35 balls, five fours and eight sixes).

Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs off 16 deliveries, including three fours and one six.

Towards the end, left-handed batter Rinku slammed an unbeaten 44 off 20 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes as India made 238/7 in 20 overs.

With the ball, speedster Jacob Duffy (2/27) had good figures for New Zealand.

Brief scores

Brief scores: India 238/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 84, Rinku Singh 44*; Jacob Duffy 2/27) vs New Zealand. (ANI)