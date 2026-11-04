PSG cruised to a 6-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, while Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 and Inter Milan eased past Feyenoord in a night of dominant performances by the visiting European giants.

PSG's Dominant Champions League Performance

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) produced a sensational performance to register a commanding 6-0 victory over Villarreal in their UEFA Champions League encounter at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Tuesday night. The French giants delivered a devastating attacking display, scoring four goals within the opening 17 minutes to put the contest beyond Villarreal's reach. Fabian Ruiz starred with a clinical brace, while Joao Neves impressed with a commanding performance in midfield.

Joao Neves opened the scoring for PSG in the ninth minute, followed by Desire Doue's strike in the 12th minute. Senny Mayulu extended the visitors' advantage a minute later before Fabian Ruiz made it 4-0 in the 17th minute. Ruiz completed his brace in the 50th minute, while David Boly rounded off the emphatic 6-0 victory with a goal in the 78th minute. PSG continued to dominate proceedings throughout the match, leaving Villarreal's defence struggling to cope with their attacking intensity. Luis Enrique's side showcased their European credentials with the emphatic away triumph, sending a strong message to their Champions League rivals, while Villarreal were left to reflect on a disappointing defensive performance.

Victories for Barcelona and Inter Milan

Barcelona Defeats Aston Villa

In another fixture, Barcelona produced a dominant performance to secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in their UEFA Champions League encounter at Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal gave the hosts an early lead with a clinical finish, setting the tone for Barcelona's commanding display. Raphinha then took centre stage in the second half, scoring twice to seal an emphatic victory for Hansi Flick's side. Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities and failed to find a way past Barcelona's disciplined defence. The Catalan giants maintained control throughout the contest to claim three valuable points and strengthen their Champions League campaign, while underlining their credentials as serious contenders for European glory.

Inter Milan Cruise Past Feyenoord

While, Inter Milan registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Feyenoord in their UEFA Champions League encounter at Stadion Feijenoord, delivering a dominant performance away from home. Djed Spence played a key role in Inter's victory, providing assists for Yann Bisseck and Francesco Pio Esposito, who scored in the first half to give the visitors a commanding advantage. Piotr Zielinski then put the result beyond doubt with a powerful long-range strike, sealing an emphatic three-goal victory for Cristian Chivu's side.