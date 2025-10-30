India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was left stunned after a controversial dismissal in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal against Australia, as UltraEdge showed a faint spike on DRS. Fans had mixed reactions to her disbelief and early dismissal.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was left in disbelief over her dismissal in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal against Australia at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30.

Chasing a mammoth 339-run target set by the defending champions, Team India faced an early setback as Shafali Varma, who came in as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal, was dismissed for 10 at 13/1 by Kim Grath. Thereafter, Smriti Mandhana was joined by Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease to carry on India’s run chase.

Mandhana and Rodrigues steadied India’s ship with a 46-run partnership before the opener’s stay at the crease ended after being dismissed for 24 by Kim Garth at 59/2, leaving the crowd in stunned silence as Smriti Mandhana was one of the key players in India’s monumental task of chasing a 339-run target.

Mandhana Unhappy With Her Dismissal

Smriti Mandhana was quite disbelieving over her dismissal against Australia. The incident occurred in the 10th over of India’s run chase when the vice-captain Mandhana nudged a delivery wide of off-stump that diverted past her bat. However, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and her players were quite confused whether the ball had edged Mandhana’s bat.

Healy opted for a DRS after discussing with her teammates, irrespective of the outcome of the on-field umpire’s not-out decision. However, to Smriti Mandhana’s surprise and the joy of Australia, the UltraEdge showed a faint spike, which confirmed that the ball had brushed the edge of Mandhana’s bat before landing in Healy’s gloves. The third umpire overturned the on-field umpire’s decision, declaring her out.

However, Smriti Mandhana was visibly shocked as she was convinced she hadn’t made any contact with the ball. India's vice-captain stood at the crease in disbelief for a few seconds before walking back to the pavilion in disappointment.

Smriti Mandhana’s streak of five fifty-plus scores against Australia came to an unfortunate end with her dismissal for 24. The southpaw, who has been India’s most consistent performer against Australia, will be deeply disappointed to miss out in such a crucial semifinal clash.

How Fans Reacted to Smriti Mandhana’s Dismissal?

Smriti Mandhana’s reaction to her dismissal has caught the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts, who took to social media to express mixed reactions over the decision.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), cricket enthusiasts supported the umpiring call, citing clear UltraEdge evidence, while lauding Australia for their sharp use of the Decision Review System. Others trolled Smriti Mandhana for acting as if she were hard done by, pointing out that the replay clearly showed an edge, while mocking her for not performing in a crucial clash.

After Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues was joined by Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease to carry on India's run chase. The pair put Australia's bowling attack on the back foot not only with their steady partnerships but also by completing respective fifties to keep India’s hopes alive in the semifinal.

Both batters showed remarkable composure under pressure, rotating the strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries as India crossed the 150-run mark. Jemimah and Harmanpreet’s partnership revived India’s batting and reignited the hopes of the World Cup dream after Mandhana’s controversial dismissal.