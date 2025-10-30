Australia set a daunting 339-run target for India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal, powered by Phoebe Litchfield’s record-breaking ton. India, yet to chase 300+ in Women’s ODIs, now face a monumental task to script history and reach the final.

Team India has been handed a daunting task of chasing a 339-run target by Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue in an all-important clash, as the winner will face South Africa in the title clash, which will take place on Sunday, November 2.

Australia’s decision to bat first has put pressure on Team India as the defending champions posted a total of 338 all out in 49.5 overs. Phoebe Litchfield emerged as a serious threat to India’s bowling attack as the opener played a brilliant knock of 119 off 73 balls, including 17 fours and 3 sixes, making her the youngest player to score a century in the Women’s World Cup knockout.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) contributed significantly to Australia’s batting, propelling the defending champions to a solid total. The 66-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Gardner and Kim Grath took Australia past the 300-run mark, ensuring a strong finish despite late wickets.

For India, Shree Charani led the bowling attack with figures of 2/49 at an economy rate of 4.9 in 10 overs. Deepti Sharma picked two wickets but conceded 73 runs at an economy rate of 7.40 in 9.5 overs.

Have India Successfully Chased 300+ Target in Women’s ODIs?

With a target of 339 runs to chase and keep their hopes alive for the maiden Women’s World Cup triumph, the big question that pops up in everybody’s mind is whether India have ever successfully chased down a 300-run target in the history of Women’s ODIs. The answer is NO.

Team India has never successfully chased down the target of 300 or more in the history of Women’s ODIs. The Women in Blue’s highest successful run chase is 266/8 against Australia at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay in 2021. That victory came in a thrilling contest where India chased down the target in the final over and three balls to spare.

In the third ODI against Australia last month, India went past a 300-run mark for the first time in the run chase, but fell 44 runs short of achieving the 413-run target as they were bundled out for 369 in 47 overs despite Smriti Mandhana’s record-breaking century.

The most successful run chase in the Women’s ODIs is by Australia, achieved against Team India in the league match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, chasing a 331-run target in Visakhapatnam in October.

The Women in Blue posted 300+ total 14 times while batting first in ODIs, with the highest being 435/5 against Ireland in Rajkot in January this year. However, however, their inability to replicate such dominance while chasing remains a major concern.

Can Team India Script History against Australia?

The 339-run target set by Australia presents a monumental challenge for Team India, demanding record-breaking effort from the top order and a composed finish under pressure if they were to script history and secure a berth in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final.

Chasing a massive target, Team India lost an early wicket of Shafali Verma for 10 at 13/1, dismissed by Kim Grath, putting early pressure on the innings. However, all the hopes now rest on the vice–captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Amanjot Kaur to steady the chase and keep India’s World Cup dream alive.

Mandhana has an impressive record against Australia, with five consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs, including a 66-ball 80 in the league match, while Jemimah returned to her form in the match against New Zealand. Harmanpreet, Deepti, Richa, and Amanjot will be crucial in anchoring the middle order.

It remains to be seen whether Team India can rise to the occasion, overcome their 300-plus chase barrier, and script a golden chapter in Indian women’s cricket by toppling formidable Australia, who are aiming for title defence and record-extending 8th World Cup triumph.