Team India stormed into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final after a record 339-run chase against Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten ton and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89 powered a 167-run stand, sealing a stunning semifinal win over the defending champions.

Team India's hopes of a maiden Women's World Cup triumph are very much alive as the hosts defeated the defending champions, Australia, in the semifinal at DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. The Women in Blue defeated the seven-time champions with a record chase as well as a five-wicket victory in order to set up a title clash with South Africa, who defeated England in the first semifinal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 339-run target, the Women in Blue chased it down with nine balls to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star performer with the bat as she played an unbeaten knock of 127 off 134 balls to help India achieve the challenging target set by Australia. Her 167-run partnership for the third wicket with Harmanpree Kaur, who significantly contributed with a knock of 89 off 88 balls, proved to be the game-changing moment that powered India’s record chase.

Scroll to load tweet…

Apart from Jemimah and Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma (24), Richa Ghosh (26), and Amanjot Kaur (15*) played valuable cameos down the order to maintain India’s momentum and ensure the chase stayed on track.

Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Up in a Big Match

Jemimah Rodrigues undoubtedly hogged the spotlight not only due to her composure but also for the way she anchored the innings under pressure. Walking in to bat at No.3 after Shafali Varma's dismissal at 13/1, and joined Smriti Mandhana at the crease to carry on India's run chase. The pair steadied the Women in Blue’s ship with a 46-run partnership for the second wicket before Mandhana’s controversial dismissal for 24 at 59/2.

After Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal, Jemimah was joined by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease to carry on India’s run chase. The duo revived India's momentum to chase down the monumental target and kept the hosts' title hopes alive. After India's skipper's dismissal, the pressure fell on Jemimah to keep the Women in Blue on track with the record chase, and she rose to the occasion brilliantly.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jemimah Rodrigues was already in good rhythm and received two lifelines after her catches were dropped. While batting on 99, she took a single off Megan Schutt to complete her century, but her celebration was subdued, knowing the job wasn’t done yet. The 25-year-old received solid support from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, with whom she shared 38- and 36-run partnerships for the fourth and fifth wickets, respectively.

Scroll to load tweet…

As Team India went past the 300-run mark (302/4 in 44.4 overs) and needed 37 runs off the final 32 balls, the momentum was hanging in the balance as it could turn either way. However, Jemimah Rodrigues' calm temperament turned out to be Australia’s biggest headache.

The Moment That Sealed India's Place in the Final

After Richa Ghosh's dismissal, Amanjot Kaur joined Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease, and India needed 29 off 24 balls to win the semifinal. Both were unfazed by the pressure as both batters rotated the strike smartly and punished the loose deliveries. Jemimah's composed presence at the crease ensured there was no nervousness in the crucial moments of the game, while Amanjot’s confidence complemented her perfectly.

The pair stitched an unbeaten 31-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take the team through the finishing line, and it was Amanjot Kaur who got the job done for the Women in Blue. When India needed just two runs off 10 balls to win, Amanjot hit a winning four, and the players in the dugout ran on to the ground to embrace the pair for pulling off the victory.

Jemimah Rodrigues was inconsolable while Harmanpreet Kaur burst into tears as soon as Amanjot hit the winning boundary, sealing India’s place in their third Women's ODI World Cup Final.

Scroll to load tweet…

From the verge of an early exit after three losses on the trot in the league stage to bouncing back with a victory over New Zealand, and eventually defeating the mighty Australians in the semifinal, Team India’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational.

India's remarkable turnaround has reignited the nation's hopes, setting the stage for an epic title clash against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final.