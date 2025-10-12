After facing criticism for her form, Smriti Mandhana roared back in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 with a stunning 80 off 66 balls against Australia, crossing 5000 ODI runs and silencing critics while giving India a solid start in a crucial clash.

Team India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana let her bat do the talking as a reply to the critics with a brilliant performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash against the defending champions, Australia, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12.

Heading into India’s crucial clash, Mandhana’s form was under immense scrutiny as she failed to deliver her best in the first three matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa. In those three outings of the marquee event, the 29-year-old registered the scores of 8, 23, and 23, and aggregated just 54 runs at an average of 18, putting her form under the spotlight ahead of India’s crucial clash against Australia.

Since Smriti Mandhana is one of the key players for India’s quest for a maiden Women’s World Cup title, she needed to return to form, anchor the innings, and provide a solid platform for her team against the defending champions.

Smriti Mandhana Returns to Vintage Form

While taking on the crease, Smriti Mandhana was quite determined to make a statement by leading from the front, rebuilding confidence, and giving the Women in Blue a strong start against the defending champions.

When the southpaw began to accelerate her innings after a slow start, Australia realised that containing her would be a daunting task, as she combined aggression with precision to dominate the bowlers. Mandhana was leaving no stone unturned to let go of the opportunity to assert her dominance after getting into her rhythm.

Mandhana completed her first fifty of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 46 balls and continued to carry on her innings. The 29-year-old was posing a serious threat to Australia’s bowling attack not only with her aggressive batting but also with her solid 155-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal.

However, Smriti Mandhana’s incredible innings of 80 off 66 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 121.21, came to an end when she was dismissed by Australia spinner Sophie Molineux at 155/1, bringing an end to India’s strong opening stand but leaving the team in a commanding position to build on against the defending champions.

Netizens Laud Smriti Mandhana for Strong Comeback

Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant performance with the bat delighted the fans, who were awaiting to see Team India's vice-captain after her earlier low score, praising her for leading from the front and providing a solid platform for the Women in Blue against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts showered Smriti Mandhana with praises and appreciation, lauding her for silencing the critics and steering India to a strong position against Australia.

Before her dismissal, Smriti Mandhana achieved a historic feat by becoming the first woman player to amass 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year. In Women’s ODIs this year, Mandhana has aggregated 1062 runs, including four centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 59.00 in 18 matches.

Additionally, Mandhana has completed 5000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth batter after Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates, and Sarah Taylor to achieve this feat in the history of Women's ODI cricket.