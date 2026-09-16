Ahead of the historic India-Japan bilateral T20I on Sep 22, BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Team India met Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi in Delhi. The match marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas and Indian cricket team members met Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi in Delhi on Wednesday, ahead of the historic India-Japan bilateral T20I scheduled for September 22 to mark the launch of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

In an X post, the BCCI shared glimpses of the Indian cricket team meeting the Japanese Ambassador to India. Notably, Ono Keiichi also presented the Indian team with a ‘Daruma’, a Japanese good-luck charm.

“Building friendships and strengthening bonds over cricket. BCCI President Mr Mithun Manhas and Team India members met with His Excellency ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India in Delhi, ahead of the historic Japan-India bilateral T20I. Mr Ambassador presented The Daruma, a Japanese good-luck charm,” reads the caption of the BCCI post.

Building friendships and strengthening bonds over cricket🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵 BCCI President Mr Mithun Manhas and Team India members met with His Excellency ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India in Delhi, ahead of the historic Japan-India bilateral T20I. Mr Ambassador presented The… pic.twitter.com/LKX8bcpARw — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2026

Ambassador Extends Best Wishes

Ono Keiichi also posted on X, expressing delight at meeting the BCCI President and the Indian team. He also extended best wishes to the Men in Blue for the upcoming Asian Games.

“Dosti ki Nayi Innings. Delighted to meet @BCCI President @MithunManhas and Team India led by Captain @ShreyasIyer15. Looking forward to the SUZUKI CUP - India-Japan 75th Anniversary Cricket Match in Sano, Tochigi, Japan on 22 September! Best wishes for the 20th Asian Games,” he said in the X post.

Dosti ki Nayi Innings 🇯🇵🏏🇮🇳 Delighted to meet @BCCI President @MithunManhas and Team India led by Captain @ShreyasIyer15. Looking forward to the SUZUKI CUP - India-Japan 75th Anniversary Cricket Match in Sano, Tochigi, Japan on 22 September! Best wishes for the 20th Asian Games. https://t.co/1bDBe7sihd pic.twitter.com/h05LcaRWVZ — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) September 16, 2026

Suzuki Cup and 'Sport 75' Initiative

The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22, 2026. The match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. (ANI)