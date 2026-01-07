In the final U19 ODI vs SA, Aaron George scored a vital 118, anchoring alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 127. His composed century helped a 227-run opening stand, guiding India to 393/7. Fans hailed him as the 'spine of India’s U19 batting unit'.

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi might have grabbed the headlines again with his blistering century knock, but his opening batting partner and vice-captain, Aaron George, played an equally vital role in the third and final U19 ODI between India and South Africa at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday, January 7.

Putting in batting first by the South Africa U19 captain, Muhammed Bulbulia, the Indian colts made the hosting team regret the decision as the visitors posted a total of 393/7 and set a 394-run target for the Proteas to chase in a dead rubber as the Boys in Blue already clinched the series 2-0. Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the batting with a blistering knock of 127 off 74 balls, including 10 fours and 9 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 171.62.

While Aaron George contributed significantly to India’s innings, scoring 118 off 106 balls, including 16 fours, at a strike rate of 111.32. Vendant Trivedi (34), Mohamed Enaan (28*), and Henil Patel (19*) also chipped in with useful contributions, pushing India close to the 400-run mark.

Aaron’s Measured Knock over Vaibhav’s Blitz

Certainly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been phenomenal with his batting, scoring a fifty and a century in the second and third ODIs, respectively, but Aaron George played a crucial anchoring role in the series finale at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Opened the innings together, Vaibhav provided fireworks at one end, while Aaron ensured stability at the other, building partnerships, rotating strike, and allowing India to maintain momentum throughout their massive innings. At the end of the seventh over, the 14-year-old batting prodigy raced to 49 off 22 balls, while the Kerala batter was batting 30 off 20 balls, showcasing a perfect balance of aggression and composure at the top.

The opening pair formed a 227-run partnership before Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s threatening stay at the crease came to an end. However, Aaron George was unfazed by her opening batting partner’s dismissal and continued to anchor the innings with composure. Though the vice-captain was playing over a strike rate of 100, his focused and measured approach allowed him to take advantage of the platform and keep India’s scoring rate healthy even after Suryavanshi fell.

Aaron George got to his first three-figure mark of the series in 91 balls, compared to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who completed his century in 63 balls, showing both contrasting approaches in their batting, with Suryavanshi’s aggression complementing George’s composure to anchor India’s massive total.

Aaron George’s innings of 118 off 106 balls, featuring 16 fours and a mix of calculated singles and boundaries, proved to be crucial in consolidating India’s innings and setting up a daunting 394-run target for South Africa U19.

George’s stay at the crease came to an end at 279/2, after forming a 52-run stand for the second wicket with Vedant Trivedi, before he was dismissed, leaving India well-paced to post a mammoth total on the board to put pressure on the South Africa U19 batting line-up.

‘The Spine of India's U19 Batting Unit’

Amid blistering performance by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George’s performance, which was mixed with aggression and calculated restraint, did not go unnoticed as fans and cricket enthusiasts ensured that the cricketer from Kerala got recognition for his century knock, which anchored India’s innings.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on Aaron George, not only for his performance, but also for his technique and composure, hailing him as ‘the spine of India’s U19 batting unit,’ and emphasized that Aaron’s measured knock was far more impactful than Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive innings.

Aaron George was part of the India U19 team in the Asia Cup 2025, where he was the third-highest run-getter for the side, amassing 228 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 76.00 and a strike rate of 104.11 in four matches. In his Youth ODI career, George has aggregated 371 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 61.83 in seven matches.

Aaron George has been included in India’s squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup, and he is expected to play a crucial role as a key batter for India in the marquee event, bringing experience, composure, and consistency to anchor the innings.