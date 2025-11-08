Dhruv Jurel scored back-to-back centuries in India A vs SA A unofficial Test, boosting his case for India’s Test XI against South Africa. His stellar form on a tough pitch fuels debate over selection, especially with Rishabh Pant back in the squad.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has made a massive statement with a century in both innings of the ongoing India A’s second unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 8.

Dhruv Jurel was included in the India A’s squad for the two unofficial Tests against South Africa A as part of preparation for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, with the opening match to take place on November 14, at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Jurel is among eight India A players who were picked for the senior squad for the South Africa Tests.

Dhruv Jurel is making a strong case for his selection to India’s playing XI for the series opener against South Africa in Kolkata, putting pressure on the team management with two consecutive centuries in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel in Impressive Form Ahead of South Africa Tests

Dhruv Jurel was included in the India squad as the second-choice wicketkeeper as Rishabh Pant returned to international cricket for the Test series against South Africa after being on the sidelines for three months due to a fractured foot sustained during the Old Trafford Test against England in Manchester.

With the return to Pant, there has been an uncertainty over Jurel’s place in the playing XI, but his twin centuries in an unofficial Test against South Africa A seemed to have strengthened his case for selection. In the first innings, Dhruv Jurel was the standout performer for India A as he played an unbeaten innings of 132 off 174 balls, including 12 fours and 4 sixes, to guide the team to 255 all out.

While other batters, including KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant, struggled on a challenging pitch, Jurel stood tall like a rock, anchoring the innings with composure. The 26-year-old carried on his rhythm in the second innings, where he played a brilliant knock of 127 off 170 balls and formed a crucial 184-run stand for the sixth wicket with Harsh Dubey (84) to take India past the 300-run mark.

With back-to-back centuries on a tough pitch, Dhruv Jurel has sent a clear message to the team management, making a compelling case for inclusion in India’s Test XI against South Africa. Jurel was the first-choice wicketkeeper for the West Indies Test series and scored a century in the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans Laud Dhruv Jurel’s Exceptional Form Ahead of SA Tests

Dhruv Jurel’s back-to-back centuries in an unofficial second Test against South Africa A have won him praise from fans and cricket experts alike, who are calling for his inclusion in India’s Test playing XI in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket enthusiasts backed Dhruv Jurel for a place in the playing XI for the South Africa Tests, stating that keeping him out will be ‘criminal’ and ‘unfair’. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin echoed similar lore, stating that Jurel is giving ‘headache’ to the coach and captain to exclude him from the series opener in Kolkata.

In his Test career, Dhruv Jurel has aggregated 430 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 47.77 in seven matches. When Rishabh Pant was out of action for 15 months due to severe injuries sustained in a near-fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway on the night of the New Year 2023, Jurel was drafted to the Test squad and made his series debut against England last year.

After Pant’s return to the Test side, Dhruv Jurel has received limited opportunities. It remains to be seen whether Jurel can force his way back into India’s playing XI for the South Africa series with his recent form.