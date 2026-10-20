Cricket Australia and the BCCI announced an umpire exchange program. Australian Ben Treloar will officiate two Ranji Trophy games in India, while Indian Parashar Joshi will stand in two Sheffield Shield matches and a One Day Cup game in Australia.

Australian umpire Ben Treloar will officiate in two Ranji Trophy matches in India, while Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will travel to Australia to stand in two Sheffield Shield matches and one One Day Cup fixture as part of an umpire exchange program announced by Cricket Australia (CA) in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Focus on Australian Umpire Ben Treloar

Treloar brings significant experience to the exchange, having officiated in 30 First-Class matches, 20 List A matches and 39 Big Bash League games. He has also stood in two Women's One Day Internationals and four Women's T20 Internationals. Away from the field, Treloar works as Cricket New South Wales' Umpire Education Officer, helping develop the next generation of match officials. His contribution to umpire education has been recognised with four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association, as per a CA press release.

During his time in India, Treloar officiates Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat from October 18 to 21 in Delhi before standing in Mumbai's clash with Haryana from October 26 to 29 in Mumbai.

Focus on Indian Umpire Parashar Joshi

Joshi arrives in Australia with an impressive domestic record, having officiated in 19 First-Class matches across the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, 32 List A matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, and 40 T20 matches, including appointments in the Indian Premier League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His Australian exchange will begin with Queensland's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the Gabba from November 11-14. He will then officiate the sides' One Day Cup fixture at the same venue on November 16 before completing the programme in the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Queensland at the SCG from November 22 to 25.