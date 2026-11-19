Virender Sehwag praises his son Aaryavir's hard work following his stellar U19 Asia Cup performance, expressing hope that franchises will pick the young talent in the upcoming IPL 2027 auction to further his professional cricket career.

Sehwag Backs Son Aaryavir for IPL 2027 After U19 Asia Cup Success

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag hopes his son Aaryavir continues working hard and progresses through the ranks of Indian cricket, expressing confidence that the youngster deserves an opportunity at the IPL 2027 auction following his impressive performance in the U19 Asia Cup.

"I hope he keeps working hard like this, goes forward, plays first-class cricket, then plays in the IPL, and then plays for the Indian team," Sehwag told ANI on the sidelines of the announcement of the tennis-ball cricket tournament Sataack 50 here.

Aaryavir made a strong impression in India's triumphant U19 Asia Cup campaign, scoring 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

Sehwag also expressed pride in the recognition Aaryavir has received, while emphasising that his son's achievements have been the result of his own efforts. He is currently involved in the promotion of the Sataack 50 tennis-ball cricket tournament as its Commissioner and Brand Ambassador.