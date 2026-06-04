Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait has resigned as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach, ending his 12-month role to spend more time with his family. He was credited with developing the team's pace attack and remains open to future roles in the country.

Former Australia pacer Shaun Tait has resigned from his role as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach with immediate effect, ending a 12-month stint with the national team as he looks to spend more time with his young family.

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The 43-year-old Tait, who joined the Bangladesh setup in May last year on a contract that was scheduled to run until November 2027, announced his decision on Thursday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Tait on 'Fulfilling' Stint with Bangladesh

"My 12 months with the BCB and the Bangladesh national team was fulfilling," Tait told ESPNcricinfo. "I want to thank the BCB. I really enjoyed working with the players. I have a great relationship with the fast bowling group. They were good to work with, and I created some really good relationships in Bangladesh, around the cricketing community in general."

The former Australian speedster said that while his current chapter with Bangladesh has come to an end, he remains open to future opportunities in the country's cricket ecosystem. "I don't think that'll be the closed door on my time in the country. There's obviously BPL and what not. You never know what the future holds. But for the time being, my young family need a bit more of my time. So, the full-time role of year-round red and white-ball cricket, my 12 months was enough and it's time to just step back and give my family a little bit more time," he added.

Impact on Pace Attack

During his tenure, Tait played a key role in the development of Bangladesh's pace attack, helping transform the fast-bowling unit into one of the team's major strengths. Under his guidance, Bangladesh's seamers produced several impressive performances, including the historic 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan. Tait had consistently expressed confidence in the country's pace resources, recently stating that Bangladesh should embrace fast bowling as one of its strongest assets.

Previous Experience and Replacement

Apart from his role with Bangladesh, Tait has previously worked in franchise cricket with the Chittagong Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and has also served as a bowling coach with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering former fast bowler Talha Jubair as a temporary replacement for the upcoming home white-ball series against Australia. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin in Dhaka on June 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)