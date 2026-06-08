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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s Innings Victory over Afghanistan in Mullanpur
India recorded their biggest-ever Test win, thrashing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in Mullanpur. Centuries from the top order set up the victory, while debutant spinner Manav Suthar starred with a seven-wicket haul.
India Defeat Afghanistan in Mullanpur One-Off Test
Team India clinically dominated Afghanistan in a One-Off Test, as they won by an innings and 300 runs on Day 3 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8
After bundling out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings and enforcing the follow-on, the Indian spin bowling trio of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar dismantled the visitors’ batting line-up, bundling them out for a mere 112 in 35.5 overs, thereby sealing a historic win by an innings and 300 runs well within the third day of play.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from Team India’s innings victory over Afghanistan in Mullanpur.
1. Historic Test Debut for Manav Suthar
Manav Suthar was drafted into India’s playing XI after receiving his maiden national call-up for a One-Off Test against Afghanistan. The Rajasthan spinner made an immediate impact as he picked six wickets while conceding just 33 runs at an economy rate of 1.5 in his spell of 22 overs. With this, Suthar became the fourth bowler to take a six-wicket haul in a debut Test innings.
In the second innings, Suthar registered the figures of 1/29 at an economy rate of 2.9 in his spell of 10 overs. Across both innings, the 23-year-old registered figures of 7/63 at an economy rate of 1.93 in his total spell of 32 overs. His figures are the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut, surpassed only by Narendra Hirwani’s 8/61 against the West Indies in 1988.
Manav Suthar was awarded Player of the Match for his record-breaking outing on his Test debut.
Also Read: Manav Suthar credits patience for success after stunning Test debut
2. Comprehensive Batting Form for Core Inclusions
Returning to Tests after five months of T20 cricket, including the T20 World Cup and the IPL, India's top-order batters demonstrated remarkable adaptability. Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are anchoring the innings with magnificent centuries, laying a foundation for a massive total on the board in the first innings.
Sai Sudharsan, batting at No. 3, showcased his composure with a polished 81, while Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*) provided the middle and lower-order stability to propel the hosts to a commanding total in the innings. Their collective contributions ensured India maintained a dominant position throughout the match.
Despite a short break between the IPL and the Test against Afghanistan, the Indian side showed no signs of fatigue, maintaining their intensity throughout the three-day encounter to secure a comprehensive victory.
3. Spin Bowling Dominance
Team India’s bowling attack was dominated by spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav, debutant Manav Suthur, and Washington Sundar, who collectively dismantled Afghanistan’s batting line-up across both innings of the One-Off Test in Mullanpur.
In the first innings, Suthar and Sundar combined for seven wickets to bundle out the visitors for 152, while in the second innings, the spin trio of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar combined to scalp all eight wickets as the Afghan lineup collapsed for just 112.
Out of 20 wickets of Afghanistan, 15 were picked by Indian spinners, cementing their dominance on conditions tailored to their strengths and reaffirming their pedigree in the longest format of the game.
4. Washington Sundar’s All-Round Excellence
Washington Sundar showed his immense value to Team India’s Test side with a brilliant display with the bat and ball. The spin-bowling all-rounder, who was struggling with his consistency in the longer format over the last year, appeared completely rejuvenated, putting up a disciplined performance that highlighted both his technical maturity and his match-winning potential.
In the first innings, Sundar provided stability to India’s batting with an unbeaten innings of 52 off 68 balls to push the hosts’ total of 564/8, before registering the figures of 1/21 at an economy rate of 3.20 in 6.4 overs. In the second innings, he led the bowling attack with a spell of 4/36 at an economy rate of 3.30 in 11 overs.
Washington Sundar emerged as a perfect spin partner to Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar, showcasing his ability to deliver long, accurate spells and provide critical breakthroughs whenever the team required a shift in momentum.
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5. A Record-Breaking Victory
With an innings and 300-run victory over Afghanistan in the One-Off Test, Team India recorded the highest-ever margin of victory in their Test cricket history. Overall, the record stands as the most dominant result the team has ever achieved, officially surpassing their previous benchmark of an innings and 272 runs against the West Indies in 2018.
By wrapping up the One-Off Test on Day 3 in Mullanpur, the team delivered a powerful statement, showcasing their ruthless efficiency and dominance in home conditions as they kick off a significant international season.
Even after enforcing the follow-on on Afghanistan, Team India bowlers, especially the spin unit, maintained relentless pressure to ensure the victory was completed well within the third day. Their clinical performance saw Afghanistan losing their remaining six wickets for just 14 runs, reducing from 98/5 to 112/10.
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