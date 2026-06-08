Team India clinically dominated Afghanistan in a One-Off Test, as they won by an innings and 300 runs on Day 3 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Monday, June 8

After bundling out Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings and enforcing the follow-on, the Indian spin bowling trio of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar dismantled the visitors’ batting line-up, bundling them out for a mere 112 in 35.5 overs, thereby sealing a historic win by an innings and 300 runs well within the third day of play.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from Team India’s innings victory over Afghanistan in Mullanpur.