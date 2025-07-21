Harbhajan Singh opens up on the infamous IPL 2008 slapgate with S Sreesanth, calling it the biggest regret of his career. He recalls the incident, the ban that followed, and a heart-shattering moment when Sreesanth’s daughter refused to speak to him.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh opened up on his controversial altercation with his national teammate and Kings XI Punjab pacer S Sreesanth during the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

Harbhajan, who was playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008, sparked controversy after he slapped S Sreesanth after the match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. The incident became one of the most-talked-about controversies in the history of the tournament.

S Sreesanth’s crying after the incident was caught on camera, creating a media storm and leaving fans and players across the cricketing world in shock. Harbhajan faced immediate disciplinary action and was handed a suspension for the remainder of the IPL season.

‘Want to remove that incident from my career’

Speaking to former Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube Channel, ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Harbhajan Singh once again broke his silence on the infamous IPL 2008 slapgate incident that shook Indian cricket, admitting it was a mistake on his part and that he wishes he could erase that incident from his career and life.

The former Indian spinner acknowledged the fact that he crossed the limit by resorting to physical aggression, which he deeply regrets to this day.

“One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career. That is the incident I would change from my list. What transpired was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done what I did. I apologised 200 times." Harbhajan said.

“What I felt so bad was even years after that incident, I have been apologizing every opportunity or stage I get. It was a mistake. We all make mistakes, and we hope and try to never repeat such mistakes. He was my teammate, and we were playing together.”

“Yes, in that game we were opponents. But it shouldn’t have gone to that level where we behave in such a manner. So yeah, that was my fault, and the only fault of his was that he provoked me, but that’s okay, actually. However, what I did was not okay. I said, ‘Sorry’.” he added.

After the infamous IPL 2008 Slapgate incident, Harbhajan Singh became one of the most polarizing figures in Indian Cricket, facing intense criticism from fans and experts alike. The BCCI launched an investigation into the matter after Sreesanth put out a series of tweets, stating that he didn’t receive any support from the people despite knowing it was not his fault.

Sudhir Nanavati, who led the inquiry into this matter, stated that he saw real footage of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth. Harbhajan apologized to Sreesanth for his behaviour, but the former Indian spinner was suspended for the remainder of the IPL season.

Harbhajan on his conversation with Sreesanth’s daughter

Further speaking about the IPL 2008 Slapgate incident, Harbhajan Singh recalled his conversation with Sreesanth’s daughter, which ‘shattered’ his heart. He revealed that the former Indian pacer’s daughter did not want to talk to him after knowing that he was the one who hit her father.

However, Harbhajan is hoping that Sreesanth’s daughter would look at him in a good light once she grows up.

“What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter, and I was talking to her with a lot of love, and she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered, and I was on the verge of tears. I was asking myself what is impression I’ve left on her? She must be thinking of me in a poor light, right? She sees me as the guy who hit her father. I felt so bad. I still apologise to his daughter that I can’t do anything," the former Indian spinner said.

“I keep telling her, ‘but if there’s anything I can do to make you feel better and make you think I’m not that kind of person, please tell me’. “

I wish that when she grows up, she doesn’t see me in the same light. And think her uncle will always be with her and extend any kind of support he can. That’s why I want to remove that chapter,” he added.