Sreesanth birthday: Why one of India's most aggressive bowlers is still remembered for IPL 2008 'Slapgate' row

Despite S Sreesanth was once a successful bowler for Team India until his career was cut short due to his alleged involvement in IPL match-fixing, , the pacer is still remembered for IPL 2008 ‘Slapgate’ controversy that garnered several media attention.

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth has turned 44 on Thursday, February 6. Sreesanth was one of the best pacers who contributed to the success of Team India during his six years stint with the team from 2005 to 2011. The right-arm pacer was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011. S Sreesanth was not just known for his sheer pace but also for the aggression and attitude that he brings to the field while bowling which made him a stand out player in the Indian team. The retired pacer was once a formidable force to reckon with in Indian cricket, given his intimidating bowling coupled with his aggressive celebration that made him a captivating figure on the field. He was one of the reliable bowlers for Team India and keeping him out of the team was a difficult choice. Despite S Sreesanth was successful bowler for Team India at international level until his promising career was cut short due to alleged involvement in IPL match-fixing, the pacer is still remembered for IPL 2008 ‘Slapgate’ controversy that garnered several media attention. Did that slap from former Mumbai Indians and Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh affect his career?



S Sreesanth made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He was the highest wicket-taker for the Punjab side as he picked 19 wickets in 15 matches. However, the infamous slapgate incident between Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh remains one of the most-talked incidents in Indian cricket. After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, the players were customarily shaking hands. S Sreesanth was spotted in tears as it was alleged that Harbhajan allegedly slapped him.

The controversy grabbed the national headlines. S Sreesanth put out a series of tweets, stating that he didn’t receive any support from the people despite knowing it was not his fault. “I want the world to c it..When I went to shake hands after the match..he had lost it..he had already planned to hit me(elbow me)all his anger," one of the tweets by S Sreesanth, which was deleted. However, his series of tweets gained public attention, leading the BCCI to investigate the matter. Sudhir Nanavati, who led the inquiry into this matter, stated that he saw real footage of Harbhajan Singh slapping S Sreesanth. Harbhajan apologized to Sreesanth for his behaviour, but the former Indian spinner was suspended for the remainder of the IPL season.

S Sreesanth is still remembered for his slapgate controversy because of his teary-eyed visuals which became one of the shocking moments not just in IPL but also in Indian Cricket. Never before such incidents took place in the history of Indian Cricket. While Harbhajan Singh received a big setback as he was suspended from the rest of the IPL 2008, S Sreesanth continued to play. However, the former Indian pacer’s career came under scrutiny because of his aggressive behaviour on the field. His temperament and aggressiveness became his defining characteristics, leading to his divided opinions about his on-field conduct.



The Slapgate controversy not only continues to speak about in Indian cricket but also defined the legacy of S Sreesanth. Last year, the former Indian pacer once again opened about the incident that left him a dark spot in his career. Sreesanth said on Ranveer Show that the incident shook him but didn’t cry because of his heart. He also revealed that just before the match Harbhajan Singh advised him not to be over aggressive against Mumbai Indians, “When that incident happened, I was shocked. I didn't cry because of pain but because of my heart. I could not take the fact that he would do it and I was not worried about who was watching. So maybe the kid in me as a younger brother, if an elder brother was shouting, and he had all the right because before the game he had actually told me that don't go overboard with your aggression against us." S Sreesanth said.

The slapgate controversy didn’t affect his career as he went on to play in IPL and for Team India for another three years before his match-fixing embroilment put an end to his career. After years of fighting the case to prove his innocence, the BCCI lifted the lifetime ban on him. However, his career was never revived as Team India and BCCI selectors already moved on from him. Even after 15 years, ‘Slapgate’ row remains one of the most talked about controversies in Indian cricket, ensuring that Sreesanth’s legacy is often linked to this moment even after achievements in his cricketing career.

