Rajasthan Royals pulled off a thrilling six-run victory against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, with 210/6 set by Dhruv Jurel (75*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55). Tushar Deshpande defended 11 runs in the final over, a 'death over masterclass', helping RR claim their second consecutive win of the season.

The Rajasthan Royals pulled off a thrilling six-run win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4. This was the Royals' second successive win of the season, after previously defeating the Chennai Super Kings in their opening match.

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After posting a solid total of 210/6, thanks to half-centuries by Dhruv Jurel (75*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55), the Royals’ bowlers successfully defended it by restricting the Titans to 204/8 in 20 overs, despite Sai Sudharsan’s 73-run knock and Rashid Khan (24) and Kagiso Rabada’s (23) momentum changing 43-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi led the bowling attack with figures of 4/41 at an economy rate of 10.2 in his spell of four overs. Skipper Riyan Parag (1/11), Tushar Deshpande (1/24), and Nandre Burger (1/29) chipped in with a crucial wicket to seal the victory for the Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Bishnoi's 4-fer helps RR edge out GT in last-over thriller

Tushar Despande’s Thrilling Final Over

Gujarat Titans had a great start to their run chase, especially when opener Sai Sudharsan was leading the charge with a blistering 73-run knock. His 78-run partnership with Kumar Kushagra (18) for the opening wicket steadied the GT’s ship before Sudharsan’s dismissal at 107/2.

Thereafter, Gujarat’s run chase gradually began to derail as the hosts were reduced to 161/7, losing five wickets for just 54 runs in 4.1 overs. However, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada held on to the hopes of chasing down the target as they brought down the equation from 40 off 24 balls to 10 off 6 balls.

In the final over, Riyan Parag decided to bring in Tushar Despande into the attack instead of Sandeep Sharma or Nander Burger. Despande was unfazed by the pressure as he conceded just four runs, including a wide, before taking the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan on the penultimate delivery.

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When GT needed 7 off 1 ball to win, Despande delivered a yorker to tailender Ashok Sharma, who missed it completely, and the Rajasthan Royals sealed a thrilling six-run victory. As soon as Tushar Despanded successfully defended the final 11 runs off the last over, the entire RR players and the camp in the dugout erupted in joy as they managed to pull off a win under pressure.

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Before Tushar Despande’s final over, Jofra Archer conceded just 4 runs in the penultimate over of the match, which eventually set the stage for Despande’s heroics, keeping the equation manageable and building pressure on the GT tailenders to ensure the Royals could defend their total successfully.

‘Death Over Bowling Masterclass’

Tushar Despande’s final over heroics, wherein he defended 11 runs under immense pressure, instantly made him the star of the match. The Mumbai pacer, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings in earlier IPL seasons, garnered praise and adulation from fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Deshpande’s brilliant bowling in the final over, calling it a ‘death bowling masterclass’, lauded Riyan Parag for trusting him over Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma, and highlighted Jofra Archer’s set-up in the penultimate over and brilliant catches.

Many remembered Tushar Deshpande’s CSK days, noting his calm attitude and skill, while others celebrated him as the star who sealed a memorable RR victory.

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Before moving to the Rajasthan Royals in 2025, Tushar Deshpande played three seasons for the Chennai Super Kings from 2022 to 2024, picking 39 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 26.94 and an economy rate of 9.39 in 31 matches.

In the last IPL season, Tushar had a moderate outing with nine wickets at an average of 37.77 and an economy rate of 10.62 in 10 matches. Deshpande’s final-over brilliance under pressure showcased his skill and composure, making him the match-winner for Rajasthan Royals and a key asset for IPL 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: GT Pacer Ashok Sharma's 154 Kph Thunderball Sparks Hype over India’s Next Speedster