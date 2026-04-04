Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi has been making headlines with his impressive showing in the first two matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The UP batter was a key player in the DC’s victories over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow and Delhi, respectively.

In the opening match, Rizvi played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 70 off 47 balls, alongside a crucial 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (39* off 32 balls) to help DC chase down the 142-run target with 17 balls. In the clash against MI, Sameer Rizvi played yet another crucial knock of 90 off 51 balls, including 7 fours and as many sixes, at a strike rate of 176.47 in the 163-run chase.

In both matches, Sameer Rizvi stepped up in crucial situations and delivered when it mattered the most, guiding Delhi Capitals to back-to-back wins in the ongoing IPL season.