Gujarat Titans pacer Ashok Sharma grabbed headlines in the IPL 2026 after delivering a 154 kph thunderbolt against the Rajasthan Royals, the fastest of the season. This display of raw pace has sparked widespread discussion, with fans and experts anointing him as India's next potential speedster, drawing comparisons to Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ashok Sharma unleashed his fiery and raw pace in the IPL 2026 clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4.

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Ashok Sharma made his IPL debut in the Gujarat Titans’ opening match against the Punjab Kings, taking his first wicket of Marco Jansen in Mullanpur. The 23-year-old was included in the playing XI for the match against the Royals, registering the figures of 1/37 at an economy rate of 9.20 in four overs as GT restricted the visitors to 210/6, despite half-centuries by Dhruv Jurel (75*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55).

Ashok Sharma might not have taken a bulk of wickets, despite being one of the key pacers for the Gujarat Titans, but his sheer pace and aggressive bowling immediately caught the eye. The INR 90 lakh acquisition by the Ahmedabad-based franchise has already created a buzz with fiery bowling in the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: GT's Ashok Sharma bowls season's fastest ball at 154 kph

Ashok Sharma’s 154 Kph Thunderbolt Makes Waves

Ashok Sharma grabbed the spotlight not for his wicket alone, but for his raw pace, bounce, and ability to unsettle the batters. The Rajasthan pacer, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, displayed remarkable control and aggression, hinting at his readiness for bigger stages like the IPL.

Sharma was brought into the attack in the fifth over, and his speeds in the first six balls of his opening spell were 147 kph, 149 kph, 150 kph, 141 kph, 145 kph, and 149 kph, averaging 147.8 kph, showcasing his consistency and ability to maintain pressure from the start. Then, the 23-year-old again breached the 150 kph mark when he delivered the fourth ball of the 16th over at a speed of 150.7 kph.

On the final ball of the same over, Ashok Sharma’s name flashed on the speed gun at 154 kph, while bowling to Dhruv Jurel. GT pacer recorded the fastest ball of the IPL 2026 and the second to breach the 150 kph mark after Lucknow Super Giants’ Anrich Nortje, who clocked 150. 9 this season.

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With 154.2 kph, Ashok Sharma became the fastest Indian bowler after Umran Khan (157) and Mayank Yadav (156.7) in the history of the Indian Premier League. Overall, the Gujarat Titans pacer is the seventh fastest bowler in IPL history, with former Australia and Rajasthan Royals pacer Shaun Tait topping the chart with 157.71 kph.

Ashok Sharma has joined an elite list of pacers who have consistently breached the 150 kph barrier, signaling a bright future for India’s pace attack.

Is Ashok Sharma India’s Next Speedster?

Ashok Sharma’s three deliveries of 150 kph, including his 154.2 kph thunderball, against the Rajasthan Royals, have immediately put him in the spotlight. Sharma, whose name was recently heard after his impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, has now burst onto the IPL stage in just his second match, making an immediate impact with his raw pace.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on Ashok Sharma’s fiery pace, calling him a ‘serious prospect’ and ‘India’s next speedster’, while many expressed hope he avoids becoming a one-season wonder and soon earns a chance in the national team.

Others cautioned that while Ashok Sharma’s raw pace is electrifying, history shows extreme speed comes with risk. Fans drew comparisons to Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav, noting that both had immense potential but struggled with injuries that sometimes limited their impact.

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Ashok Sharma was part of the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders but never got a game in the IPL. Sharma’s acquisition by the Gujarat Titans appears to be a turning point in his career, giving him the platform to showcase his raw pace, and if managed well, he could emerge as a key figure in India’s fast-bowling future.

Also Read: ‘Am I an Overseas Player?’: RCB Star Virat Kohli Laughs Off London Base Jibes Amid IPL 2026 (WATCH)