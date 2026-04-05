Punjab Kings beat CSK in IPL 2026, chasing 209. The victory was powered by a record powerplay opening stand from Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, who said their selfless approach and team-first goals were key to the successful chase.

Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings on Friday in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team chased a massive total of 209 with 8 balls to spare. Although it was a team effort, the chase was set up by their record-breaking opening stand in the IPL powerplay, thanks to Prabhsimran Singh (43 off 34 balls) and Priyansh Arya (39 off just 11).

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Selfless Approach Behind Record Stand

Speaking after the match, the pair credited their success to a selfless approach where team goals always come before individual milestones, according to a press release. "Our aim is never about scoring a 50 or a 100. The intent is always to give the team a start that makes the chase easier," said Prabhsimran Singh. "Priyansh started brilliantly today, scoring nearly 40 in just 11 balls. I was struggling to find my rhythm early on, so the way he batted really helped me and the team."

Priyansh Arya, who has quickly become a fan favourite for his explosive hitting, praised his partner's consistency and calm presence at the crease. "Prabh bhai is 'Mr. Consistent' for me now because of how he performs in every match. I really enjoy batting with him as he keeps rotating the strike and doesn't let the pressure build. It doesn't matter who is doing the scoring; as long as the team benefits, that is all that matters," Priyansh added.

The chemistry between the two has been a key factor in Punjab's climb to the top of the table. For Prabhsimran, the philosophy is simple. "If I score, he is happy; if he scores, I am happy. And if we both score, the team and all of Punjab will be happy. At the end of the day, we just want to win," he concluded.

Looking Ahead

The team will now look to carry this winning form into their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6. (ANI)