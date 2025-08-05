India secured a 2-2 draw against England in a challenging Test series, marking a positive turning point after consecutive losses.

India wrapped up a challenging Test series on a positive note, securing a 2-2 draw after clinching a hard-fought victory at the Oval. After enduring back-to-back series losses, this result was particularly encouraging for the team, especially given the presence of several young players and leadership under a new captain.

Gautam Gambhir’s Inspiring Message

Following the triumph at the Oval, head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the squad in the dressing room, delivering motivating words and emphasizing areas where the team still needs to improve. He pointed out that by addressing these aspects, India could maintain a dominant presence in Test cricket for years to come. The BCCI later released footage of Gambhir’s rousing speech behind the scenes, which quickly gained widespread attention online.

"The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone", Gambhir said in his speech.

"People will come and go, but the culture of this dressing room should always be like that. People want to be part of this culture. That is what we want to create," he added.

Impact Player

Washington Sundar received dressing room laurels as the "Impact Player" of the series. He had a highly influential performance across all four Test matches in the series. With the bat, he amassed 284 runs at an average of 47.33, while contributing 7 wickets with the ball, showcasing his abilities as a genuine all-rounder.