Following India's 2-0 Test series whitewash by South Africa at home, former captain Anjum Chopra called the team's repeated struggle against spin bowling an 'alarming situation' that needs to be addressed urgently, rather than downplayed.

'An alarming situation that needs to be addressed'

Former captain Anjum Chopra highlighted India's struggle against spin bowling after South Africa thrashed India in the second test on Wednesday in Guwahati, emphasising the need to address the issue. Chopra noted that if Indian batters are repeatedly struggling against spin, it's a challenge that needs attention rather than being downplayed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Africa secured a resounding 408-run victory over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, thanks to outstanding performances from Simon Harmer (6/37), Senuran Muthusamy's maiden Test century (109), and brilliant contributions from Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen.

While speaking to ANI, Anjum Chopra said, "If it's happening repeatedly and very many times, then it's obviously an alarming situation that needs to be addressed. Rather than fighting a situation and proving anyone else by saying, No, that's not the case, if spin has been an undoing for many batters individually or as a team collectively, then it has been. So I'm sure that needs to be addressed very urgently. If you're obviously getting dismissed to spin, then yes, that is a challenge. It's about understanding and identifying that, yes, that is a challenge for us. If it's just a one-off time that's happened to us, then we can say we didn't judge the length, the line, or whatever the skin might be. We were unable to cope with that."

South Africa whitewashes India 2-0

Indian batters once again failed to tackle spin in home conditions, as they lost 13 wickets combined in both innings of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, the Proteas outclassed the Indian side in the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa's Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

Chopra on challenges of shifting formats

Chopra believes that shifting formats and facing more vigorous opponents in varied conditions pose difficulties. Chopra also highlighted that human error is natural due to emotions, and the Indian team's focus has been on winning major tournaments such as the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, and the World Test Championship.

"Human bodies don't function. Neither does a mindset function like a machine. That is why there are some emotions. And that is how there is a human error. So we were very much focused on winning the T20 World Cup. Then, prior to that, we were focused on winning the ODI World Cup. And I think, as an Indian team, we did very well there in both formats. Prior to that ODI World Cup, we were very keen on winning the World Test Championship as well. And not one. We were there in the finals of the World Test Championship twice," Chopra added.

"I think that consistency was there. It's not that I will not say that the focus has gone away. But when you're shifting formats, and it's not always that you'll be facing a team which is ranked lower than you. You'll be facing a team which is ranked higher than you in different conditions. And each time, it's not very easy to adapt," she concluded.

Second home whitewash under coach Gautam Gambhir

This is India's second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. 0-3 to NZ last year and 0-2 vs SA now - two home Test series defeats for India in two years, under Gambhir. (ANI)