India clinched a dramatic six-run win over England in the Oval Test, leveling the five-match series 2-2. Siraj’s five-wicket haul and Krishna’s four wickets sealed the deal, as their relentless spells dismantled England’s chase on a tense final day.

Team India heaved a sigh of relief on the final day of the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London as they managed to pull off a thrilling six-wicket win to draw the five-match Test series against England on Monday, August 4.

The Oval Decider came to a dramatic conclusion after Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared four wickets to bowl out England for 367 after the hosts resumed their 374-run chase at 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting on 2 and 0, respectively, and needing 35 runs to win. India, on the other hand, required four wickets to pull off the victory and the series draw.

Scroll to load tweet…

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj bowled in tandem in the first and only session of the final day to dismantle England’s lower order, clinching a nerve-wracking six-run victory to deny the hosts England their chance of winning the Test series.

With a victory at the Oval, Team India not only drew the five-match series 2-2 but also ended their England tour on a high, denying the hosts’ home Test series win for the second time on the trot after the 2021-22 series between both sides.

Prasidh and Siraj’s relentless effort with the ball pays off

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj were relentless with their effort, putting their bodies on the line with long and tiring spells to keep India’s hopes of pulling off the victory at the Oval. At the end of the penultimate day of the Oval Decider, Siraj and Krishna bowled 48.2 overs and accounted for four of England’s six wickets.

Their late breakthrough, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell, revived India’s hopes of winning the series finale. Siraj and Prasidh continued to put their best effort on the final day to help Team India clinch their dramatic victory. Mohammed Siraj picked up the wickets of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson to complete his five-wicket haul, which included Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope as the victims.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, picked a wicket of Josh Tongue to complete his second four-wicket haul of the Oval Decider, which included Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell in England’s 374-run chase.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohammed Siraj completed his second fifer of the series, as he registered the figures of 104/5 at an economy rate of 3.40 in 30.1 overs. Prasidh Krishna was vital in India’s thrilling win at the Oval as he picked four wickets, while conceding 126 runs at an economy rate of 4.70 in 27 overs.

Cricket Fraternity hails India for thrilling Oval win

Team India’s thrilling win in the Oval Decider to draw the five-match Test series drew massive applause and praise from the cricket fraternity, who hailed the resilience, character, and fighting spirit displayed by Shubman Gill and his boys under pressure.

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed the ‘SUPERMEN’ of India for the victory, while others, including Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Suryakumar Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Harbhajan Singh, lauded Shubman Gill and Co. for pulling off the series draw.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer subtly trolled Michael Vaughan for predicting England’s win in the five-match Test series.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With a series draw in the recently concluded England Test tour, Team India managed to remain undefeated in the series against England since 2018, with India winning twice and drawing as many matches.

Interestingly, Team India managed to draw the series against England without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from Test cricket before the Test tour of England. Ashwin retired from international cricket, while Kohli and Rohit stepped away from T20Is and Tests.