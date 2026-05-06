Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary has levelled fresh allegations against Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress following their election defeat. Tiwary, who has now resigned, claims he was insulted by the party chief, sidelined during his tenure, and alleges mismanagement and corruption within the party.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has levelled fresh allegations against the outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamta Banerjee, following the party’s defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress has been voted out of power, ending its 15-year reign in West Bengal, as the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a decisive mandate to form the government in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Following the TMC’s defeat, Manoj Tiwary, who resigned from the party following the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary served as the Minister of State for Sports during the Trinamool Congress’s third successive term in power in West Bengal.

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‘Don't I Have Anything Else To Do?’

Following the TMC’s defeat, Manoj Tiwary opened up on his experience within the party, recalling an incident where he alleged that the party chief, Mamata Banerjee, dismissed his concerns and left him feeling insulted during an interaction.

"I wanted to meet the Chief Minister and wrote many letters, but there was no reply therein. So, I decided that after the cabinet meeting, I will get up and tell her directly that these are the issues,” Tiwary said on his official Facebook handle.

“One day, when I raised this issue with the Chief Minister, she said to my face, "Don't I have anything else to do?" She didn't even give me 20 seconds to explain what I wanted to say. If she had listened to the words I would have said. Then maybe, if she had thought about it, he would have done it.

“I understood the day when people were beaten up for lying. The way she replied to me. I understood that day that this party, this government, will no longer exist,” he added.

The fresh allegations by Manoj Tiwary against TMC came just a day after he alleged that he was asked to pay INR 5 crore for an MLA ticket ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a demand he claimed he refused, ultimately costing him a nomination.

‘I Wasn’t Invited to Any Events'

Manoj Tiwary criticised the outgoing Sports Minister Arup Biswas, alleging that he was sidelined in the department and wasn’t invited to key sporting events during his tenure.

“In the sports department, I had nothing to do except eat tea and biscuits. I wasn't invited to any events,” the former India cricketer said.

“I was even on the field during the Durand Cup, but I wasn't invited because Arup Biswas couldn't tolerate my image,” he added.

As Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Manoj Tiwary was reportedly left with no significant responsibilities and played little to no active role in key departmental decisions or major sporting events.

Manoj on Messi Event Snub

The former Indian cricketer further stated that he didn’t attend Lionel Messi’s event in Kolkata, which turned out to be chaotic due to mismanagement, due to repeated insults, claiming he was sidelined and felt something was amiss, while also alleging that the event itself was poorly managed.

“I wasn't present at Messi's event because of the repeated insults. I felt something serious was about to happen,” Manoj Tiwary said.

“You must have seen that all the sports lovers in the state were embarrassed by Arup Biswas. Messi left the event within 5-10 minutes, just because of Arup Biswas,” he added.

As Manoj Tiwary resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress, he brought an end to his association with the party, citing dissatisfaction over its internal functioning and alleging corruption, lack of accountability, and repeated instances of being sidelined during his tenure.

Despite being a former Bengal and capped Indian cricketer, Tiwary claimed he was unable to contribute meaningfully to the sports department and remained largely sidelined throughout his tenure.

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