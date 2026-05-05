Mamata Banerjee has lost from Bhabanipur. When the counting centre at Shakhawat Memorial Girls' School confirmed her defeat, she was already gone. It seems police and bouncers can't win you elections forever. The people have given their answer to the politics of terror, and the Election Commission ensured a peaceful vote. Mamata has lost.

Mamata Banerjee: People are not anyone's personal property. So, disrespecting them is never a smart move. It seems Mamata Banerjee is learning this the hard way. She has ruled this state for the last 15 years. And in these 15 years, the state has seen one horrific rape case after another. We have also witnessed shocking incidents like the one at RG Kar hospital. On top of that, the lack of new industries and a severe job crisis all became major factors in the 2026 assembly elections (West Bengal Election Result 2026).

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But even then, hardly anyone could have imagined that Mamata Banerjee would lose in Bhabanipur. The very place where she started her political career is where she faced defeat. So why did she lose in Bhabanipur? Firstly, the political issues were definitely there. But more importantly, Bhabanipur is a place where people of all religions live. A large section of them pressed the button against Mamata on the voting machine.

Is Bhabanipur the beginning of the end for a 'failed' Mamata?

Along with this, there are many housing complexes here. Most of the votes from these complexes went to the BJP. Hardly anyone paid attention to TMC's campaign and voted for Mamata. There used to be a trend where Mamata Banerjee herself was the candidate in every constituency. This means she personally campaigned multiple times in Bhabanipur as well. But it was of no use.

Although she was leading in the initial few rounds, she was ultimately defeated. Mamata is completely crushed. In 2011, she came to power after defeating Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. But people eventually realise what is right when the time comes. On May 4, 2026, Bengal gave its answer. The widely publicised slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chay" (Bengal wants its own daughter), which worked in 2021, fell flat in 2026. The 'failed' Mamata couldn't gain anything, even with the SIR issue or by constantly targeting her opponents.

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This election became a battle between the TMC government and the public. The vote swing shows that even supporters of many other opposition parties voted directly for BJP, wanting to oust the TMC government. TMC couldn't even hold on to its own pocket votes. This shows just how angry the people were.

On top of that, there were corruption cases, no new investment in the state, and a desperate cry for jobs. Everything became a factor in this election. Many say that the dreams of thousands of young people have been shattered in this state. The people of this gradually declining state now want to stand up. West Bengal, which has practically become an industrial graveyard, has sent a significant message in the 2026 elections.

Bengal's rejection! The end of arrogance

TMC was defeated across the entire state. And Bhabanipur rejected its 'own daughter' Mamata. When the counting centre at Shakhawat Memorial Girls' School announced that Mamata was losing, she was not there. She had left much earlier. It seems she understood what was about to happen. Can you always win elections with police, barricades, and bouncers around? The people gave their answer to the politics of terror. The Election Commission conducted a fantastic and peaceful election. Mamata lost.

The data shows that BJP's heavyweight candidate Suvendu Adhikari got a total of 73,197 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. That's 53.02% of the vote share. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee received 58,812 votes, or 42.19%. This huge gap made all the difference.

Mamata Banerjee, the daughter of Bhabanipur, lost by 15,105 votes. She held rallies in various parts of the state before the assembly elections. She tried to convince the people of Bhabanipur. Yet, the people turned their backs on her. Mamata had sat in Nabanna after removing Buddhadeb from Writers' Building by stopping the industry in Singur. And now, the people of Bengal have thrown Mamata out of Nabanna. No political strategy worked. I-PAC failed. She wanted a politics free of opposition. Instead, she herself has become irrelevant.

Bengal has rejected her! Is this the end of arrogance, starting from Bhabanipur for a 'failed' Mamata?

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