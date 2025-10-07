Ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni sparked a frenzy after being seen in a Mumbai Indians kit during a casual football game. The viral photo left fans puzzled, fueling speculation on social media about his IPL future and a possible move to the rival franchise.

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni has caught the attention of fans after the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was spotted wearing the Mumbai Indians kit during a casual football game with friends. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been rivals in the Indian Premier League and are the joint-most successful teams in the tournament, winning five titles each.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MS Dhoni is currently on break after finishing his IPL 2025 duties, where he captained Chennai Super Kings in the latter half after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury sustained during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. After having retired from international cricket in August 2020, the veteran Indian cricketer has remained actively involved in the IPL as a mentor and captain, while engaging in personal ventures and philanthropy.

Dhoni’s future in the IPL remains uncertain at the moment as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has neither confirmed whether he will return for the next season nor announced any plans to retire from the tournament.

MS Dhoni in the Mumbai Indians Kit

MS Dhoni has often made it to the headlines for his off-field moments and casual appearances. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart captured the attention of the fans when he was spotted wearing the Mumbai Indians kit during a football match with his friends.

The picture was posted by an Indian entrepreneur, Arjun Vaidya, on his Instagram handle, wherein Dhoni and two others were seen in MI’s top tank, and the former CSK captain was all smiles as he casually clicked a picture with a group after playing a casual football match. Though the post was deleted by Arjun, the fans were quick to save the picture or take a screenshot of it, sharing it widely on social media.

It was rare for MS Dhoni to wear another IPL franchise’s jersey or kit, as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has always been closely associated with the Chennai Super Kings throughout his IPL career.

MS Dhoni has a good record against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, amassing 772 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 35.09 in 44 matches.

Dhoni to leave CSK and join MI?

As soon as the picture of MS Dhoni in the Mumbai Indians’ kit went viral on social media, the ie internet went into a frenzy as fans were left curious and puzzled over the CSK legend’s unexpected choice of attire.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), MS Dhoni’s fans and cricket enthusiasts were quite amused by the unexpected sight of the former CSK captain donning a rival team’s kit, sparking debates about whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter was simply having fun or the potential of taking up a role at MI.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is yet to announce his future in the IPL following the conclusion of the 2025 season. In the last IPL season, Dhoni scored 191 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. In his IPL career, the CSK legend is the sixth-leading run-getter with 5439 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 38.30 in 278 matches.