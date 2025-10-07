Mohammed Siraj shares his journey from being trolled to becoming a key India bowler. He recalls the harsh criticism early in his career and reveals MS Dhoni’s pivotal advice that helped him handle pressure and focus on performing.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s journey from being trolls’ favourite to becoming one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers, especially in Test cricket, has been nothing short of remarkable, inspiring, and marked by perseverance and hard work.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Siraj was often criticized and trolled for his inconsistent performances at the start of his IPL and international career, but gradually, the Hyderabad pacer matured, improved his game, and earned his spot as a key fast bowler for India. After making his Test debut during the Australia tour in 2020, Mohammed Siraj has cemented his place as India’s second pace bowler after Jasprit Bumrah, playing a crucial role in key victories and consistently troubling top international batsmen with his pace and accuracy.

In the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy series, Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker, with 23 wickets, including two fifers and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 32.43 and an economy rate of 4.02 in 10 innings.

Siraj’s First Instance of Getting Trolled

Mohammed Siraj made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017, and in the same year, he was handed an India cap in T20Is. The 31-year-old recalled the first time he faced trolling after having a poor performance in the IPL match.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Siraj highlights the extreme and inconsistent reactions of fans, praising him one day, then mocking him harshly for poor performances. He questioned the purpose of such personal and abusive trolling in sports.

“When things didn’t go my way during the IPL, I was trolled very badly,” Siraj said.

“One day, fans say ‘there’s no bowler like Siraj,’ and the next, if I don’t perform, they say ‘jaa ke apne baap ke saath auto chalao’ (go ride the auto with your father). What’s the point of this?” he added.

After spending a season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru), where he was one of the best bowlers for the side, picking 83 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 31.66 economy rate of 8.60 in 87 matches.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Siraj moved to the Gujarat Titans after being released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How MS Dhoni’s Words Helped Siraj Handle Pressure and Criticism?

Further speaking about the trolling, Mohammed Siraj recalled the words from MS Dhoni, who advised the outside noise and rather focusing on his performance.

“I remember when I joined the India team, MS Dhoni had told me, ‘Kisi ki baaton mein nahin aana. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori duniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi’” Siraj said.

(Don’t pay attention to what others say. When you do well, everyone is with you. When you fail, they will be the first to abuse you.)

“That’s when I decided, I don’t need outside praise. What my teammates and family think — that’s what matters,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohammed Siraj has been the go-to bowler for Team India in Tests, picking 130 wickets, including 8 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers, at an average of 29.93 and an economy rate of 3.55 in 42 matches. In the recently concluded first Test against the West Indies, Siraj picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.14 in 25 overs.