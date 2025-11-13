Image Credit : ANI

At an event in Chennai, MS Dhoni had said he would take four to five months before deciding on his future, stressing there was no hurry. True to his words, he has been working hard to stay in shape. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni is not retiring before IPL 2026, giving fans hope of seeing him in action again.

With Sanju Samson expected to join CSK from Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni’s workload may be eased, possibly allowing him to focus on batting while Samson takes over wicketkeeping duties. For now, Dhoni’s daily grind in Ranchi signals his determination to contribute meaningfully in the upcoming season.