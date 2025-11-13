- Home
MS Dhoni’s strict daily schedule in Ranchi highlights his determination to stay fit and ready for IPL 2026.
Regular Journey To JSCA Stadium
For weeks now, MS Dhoni has been spotted riding his vintage cars and bikes through Ranchi, heading to the JSCA International Stadium nearly ten kilometers from his residence. While the vehicles change, the destination remains constant — the stadium where the former India captain has been preparing tirelessly for the upcoming IPL season.
Structured Daily Routine
Dhoni’s schedule has been fixed for the past two months. He arrives at the stadium at 1:30 pm, begins with an hour-long gym session, and then pads up for two hours of power-hitting practice in the nets. On days when the centre wicket is available, he adds match simulations to replicate real-game scenarios. His day concludes with a 30-minute swimming session before leaving the complex at 6 pm.
Focused On Fitness And Discipline
Observers at the stadium describe his approach as typical Dhoni — quiet, disciplined, and relentless. His training reflects the same work ethic that has defined his career. Even at 44, Dhoni continues to push himself, showing that preparation and fitness remain central to his game.
CSK’s 2025 Struggles And Dhoni’s Role
Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in 16 years. With only four wins in 14 matches, they were the first team eliminated from playoff contention. Dhoni stepped in as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, but the team’s campaign faltered. His current training routine is seen as a response to that setback, with Dhoni determined to return stronger in 2026.
Preparing For IPL 2026 With Renewed Energy
At an event in Chennai, MS Dhoni had said he would take four to five months before deciding on his future, stressing there was no hurry. True to his words, he has been working hard to stay in shape. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni is not retiring before IPL 2026, giving fans hope of seeing him in action again.
With Sanju Samson expected to join CSK from Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni’s workload may be eased, possibly allowing him to focus on batting while Samson takes over wicketkeeping duties. For now, Dhoni’s daily grind in Ranchi signals his determination to contribute meaningfully in the upcoming season.