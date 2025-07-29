Dhruv Jurel is poised to replace Rishabh Pant in the final Oval Test. Despite limited game time, Jurel's extensive net practice and prior success against England position him as a key player.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak believes that "outstanding talent" Dhruv Jurel is primed for action in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Jurel is expected to keep the wickets in the absence of vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the pulsating series due to a broken right foot. The 24-year-old was called into action and kept the wickets twice after Pant sustained a blow on his finger in the third Test at Lord's and more than a week later in Manchester.

Jurel likely to replace Pant in the Playing XI

Kotak put his weight behind the young prodigy to fare well with the bat despite the lack of game time in England, considering the amount of time he has spent in the nets behind the scenes.

"Dhruv is an outstanding talent. He is a very good keeper. And he can bet really well, and he has been preparing. Obviously, all the guys are very professional, whether they are playing. You take it from Abhimanyu to Dhruv or anyone, whether they are playing or not," Kotak told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We try and do that they all get enough volume of batting, bowling, whatever is required. But particularly about Dhruv, he is a very talented player. He has already played and performed for India," he added.

Criticism around Jurel's wicketkeeping

Jurel was criticised for the number of byes he gave away in the third Test on the leg side. Kotak felt it was a laborious task to keep the wickets, especially in the existence of uneven bounce. He is assured about Jurel's wicketkeeping skills and remains adamant about his preparations with the bat.

"So, they all keep preparing for any stage, any injuries, any requirement; they should be ready to play. And I think he is in the same mindset. Rishabh got hit on the finger first, so, that game he also kept at loads, which was a difficult time because the ball was up and down, and a few byes went," he said.

"And then the next game, again, because Rishabh got hit on the feet, so he kept. So, on the keeping side, he has already done it for long enough. The batting, I think, he is prepared, he is ready, and he is very, very talented. So, he will try and do his best; there is no doubt," he added.

Before the commencement of the series, Jurel exuded his prolific form and struck three consecutive fifty-plus scores for India A against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests. Jurel has a knack for scoring runs against England, considering his match-winning 90 last year in Ranchi, during the home Test against the Three Lions.