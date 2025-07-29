Ajinkya Rahane lauds India's batting ahead of the final Test vs England but raises concerns over the bowling unit's inconsistency in taking wickets, which could prove costly in the series decider.

Former captain Ajinkya Rahane believes that while the Indian batting unit has sung in harmony, the bowling department remains a "concern" ahead of the fifth Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

After the conclusion of the four Tests, India remains alive, trailing 1-2 as both teams return to London for one last contest of the five-match series. In the series opener at Headingley and the third Test at Lord's, India were outbowled by the hosts, leading to their downfall.

Rahane raises concerns about India's bowling unit

India forced a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester to stay hot on England's heels as the gruelling series heads towards its conclusion. Rahane identified one aspect that India will be keeping a close eye on its bowling unit.

"The India team is playing well, and the batting unit has been fantastic. What concerns the Indian team is the bowling department. A couple of bowlers are bowling well, but they are not getting the support," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

India's prolific batting performance resonates in the stellar batting display throughout the series. After Washington Sundar hammered his maiden Test hundred in the drawn fourth game, India's tally of individual centuries in the series to 11, equalling their all-time record set against West Indies at home in 1978-79.

The batting extravaganza began in Leeds, where, despite losing the opening Test, India showcased their batting might with five individual hundreds in the match. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal made a composed 101, and captain Shubman Gill registered his first ton of the series with a majestic 147.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant dazzled with 134 in the first innings and followed it up with another hundred, 118 in the second innings. KL Rahul, too, stamped his authority with a fluent 137.

From Edgbaston historic win to thrilling draw at Old Trafford

The second Test in Birmingham belonged entirely to Shubman Gill, who batted like a man on a mission. He hammered 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second, as India roared back to level the series 1-1.

In the third Test at Lord's, it was KL Rahul once again showing his class with a gritty 100, but India fell short and slipped behind in the series 2-1. Then came the Manchester Test, where India's resilience was on display. Gill brought up his fourth century of the series, scoring 103 under pressure.

On the final day, Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 107, and Washington Sundar calmly brought up his maiden century with 101 not out. The duo's unbroken 203-run stand helped India save the match and keep the series alive going into the final Test.

Meanwhile, with England's benign conditions heavily favouring the batters, the bowling units are separated by the barest of margins. While India has scythed 65 wickets in four Tests, England has returned with 70. The difference of five scalps echoes in India's 2-1 lead.