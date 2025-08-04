Mohammed Siraj led India’s pace attack to a thrilling six-run win over England in the final Test at The Oval, leveling the series 2-2. His nine wickets, including a second-innings fifer, earned praise from skipper Shubman Gill as a "captain’s dream."

Team India captain Shubman Gill was in all praise for Mohammed Siraj after the visitors pulled off a thrilling win in the fifth and final Test against England to draw the five-match series at the Oval in London on Monday, August 4.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched a thrilling six-run victory against England to avoid a series defeat on English Soil. The hosts resumed their 374-run chase at 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting on 2 and 0, respectively, and needing 35 runs to win. India, on the other hand, required just four wickets to draw the series.

England apparently looked in favour to win the Oval Decider, but the script flipped as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared four wickets to bundle out the hosts for 367 in the first session on the final day, sealing a dramatic six-run win for India and levelling the series 2-2.

Mohammed Siraj’s heroics in the Oval Decider

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the series decider and then released from the squad, Mohammed Siraj shouldered the responsibility of leading the pace bowling attack, which includes Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

Siraj looked like a more responsible pacer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In the first innings of the Oval Decider, the 31-year-old picked four wickets while conceding 86 runs in 16.2 overs to bundle out England for 247, restricting the hosts to a 23-run lead. However, in the second innings, Siraj delivered one of the best bowling performances to help India seal the victory.

Before the final day of the Oval Decider, Siraj already had two wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in his hand. With Team India under pressure as England needed just 35 runs to win the match, Mohammed Siraj picked the remaining three wickets of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Gus Atkinson, the final wicket, to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohammed Siraj completed his second fifer of the series, as he registered the figures of 104/5 at an economy rate of 3.40 in 30.1 overs.

With nine wickets in the Oval Test, which was called the series finale, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series, scalping 23 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of at an average of 32.43 and an economy rate of 4.02 in nine innings.

Siraj: Captain’s Dream for Shubman Gill

Mohammed Siraj drew massive praise from Shubman Gill for his valiant effort with the ball to take nine wickets and lead India’s pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking at the press conference, Gill hailed Siraj as ‘captain’s dream’ for his effort.

“Siraj is a captain's dream. Gave it his all every ball and every spell he bowled. 2-2 is a fair reflection. It shows how passionate both teams were and how well they played," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Scroll to load tweet…

Mohammed Siraj was often considered the bowler in the shadows of Jasprit Bumrah and his inability to perform in the presence of the pace spearhead in the team. However, the Hyderabad-born pacer rose to the occasion in Bumrah’s absence and delivered his best with the ball, showcasing his maturity and leadership with the ball.

Siraj is the second Indian bowler after Jasprit Bumrah to take 20 or more in a Test series in England. Additionally, he also holds a joint record alongside Bumrah for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in a Test series on English soil.

Siraj and Prasidh make Gill’s captaincy look easy

Shubman Gill lauded the efforts of Prasidh Krishna, who picked eight wickets in the Oval Decider, and how the pace duo of Siraj and Prasidh made his captaincy look easy.

"When you have bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh, captaincy looks easy. I think the way we responded today was magnificent. We were confident, even yesterday, we knew they were under pressure," Gill said.

Prasidh Krishna made an impact on his return after being dropped for two Tests and picked up eight wickets in the Oval Decider to help Team India clinch a series draw. In the second innings, Prasidh picked four wickets, while conceding 126 runs at an economy rate of 4.70 in 27 overs.