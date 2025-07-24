Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series due to a toe fracture in the 4th Test. With several players already injured, fans took to social media to show support and wish Pant a speedy and strong recovery.

Team India has been hit with another major blow as Rishabh Pant reportedly ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series with a toe fracture sustained in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Pant copped a blow to his right foot while attempting for reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes’ yorker in the 68th over of India’s first innings batting. The southpaw was visibly in agony after the ball hit his toe flush and called for immediate medical attention. However, the vice-captain was unable to walk or put his foot on the ground, thus retiring hurt on 37* off 48 balls.

Scroll to load tweet…

As per the report by the Indian Express, a source close to BCCI stated that scans revealed a fracture on Rishabh Pant’s right foot and he was advised to rest for six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the England series.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and chances of his batting look very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

The injury list piled up for Team India amid a crucial time

India are already grappling with injury setbacks in the squad. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series due to a knee injury sustained during a gym session in Beckenham, while Arshdeep Singh (thumb) and Akash Deep (groin) were not available for selection for the Manchester Test after suffering respective injuries.

For the second time, Rishabh Pant suffered an injury in the ongoing England Test series. In the Lord’s Test, Pant suffered an injury on his left index finger during wicketkeeping duties on Day 1 and was sidelined from keeping the wickets, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as a substitute.

However, Pant walked in to bat with an injured finger in both innings and scored 83, including a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings. Despite speculations of his unavailability for the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant recovered from a finger injury in time and was available as a wicketkeeper-batter, only to suffer another setback that has now ended his England tour prematurely.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rishabh Pant’s latest injury is a major blow as he has been one of the consistent performers for Team India in the ongoing England Test series. In seven innings so far, Pant has amassed 462 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 77.00.

Fans back Rishabh Pant for a stronger comeback

After Rishabh Pant was reportedly set to be ruled out of the England Test series with a fractured toe, fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and backed the southpaw for a stronger comeback to international cricket, flooding timelines with wishes and support.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel will step in as a substitute wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant in both innings of the Manchester Test, but cannot bat as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions. If the ninth wicket falls in either of the innings, and Pant is unable to bat, India will be deemed all out, and no other player, including substitute Dhruv Jurel, is allowed to take his place.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Ishan Kishan will be added to the India squad as a cover for the two Tests of the ongoing series against England.