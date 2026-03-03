The Indian women's cricket team has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award after their historic 2025 World Cup victory. BCCI President Mithun Manhas hailed the nomination, calling it a matter of immense pride for India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas on Tuesday hailed the Indian women's cricket team following their nomination for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, calling it "a matter of immense pride for Indian cricket."

BCCI President on 'Extraordinary Skill'

The BCCI president Manhas said, "Our women's team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women's cricket in India. We wish the team every success at the Laureus Awards and are confident that their achievements have made a compelling case on the world stage."

The nomination follows a landmark year for Indian cricket, highlighted by the team's historic maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025, a defining moment that etched their names in the annals of the sport, according to the BCCI.

Secretary Praises Team's Global Impact

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia also praised the Women in Blue, calling the recognition a reflection of their global impact. "The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team's extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to India's sporting legacy," BCCI secretary Saikia said.

A Landmark World Cup Triumph

Throughout the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 tournament, the Indian team displayed exceptional composure and collective resilience, overcoming top-ranked opponents en route to lifting the trophy.

The victory marked India's first-ever Women's ODI World Cup title and represented the culmination of years of steady growth, belief and high-performance excellence in the women's game. The triumph also reflected the sustained investment and structural development of women's cricket in India over the past decade.

Distinguished List of Nominees

The India Women's Cricket Team features on a distinguished shortlist alongside some of the most accomplished teams in world sport: Paris Saint-Germain (Football - France) McLaren Formula 1 Team (UK) European Ryder Cup Team (Golf - Europe) England Women's Football Team (UK) Oklahoma City Thunder (Basketball - USA)

About the Laureus World Sports Awards

The shortlists across categories are determined by votes from more than 1,000 sports media representatives across over 70 countries. The Laureus World Sports Awards, voted on by the Laureus World Sports Academy, recognise the most outstanding sporting achievements across disciplines. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on Monday, April 20, in Madrid, Spain.

The BCCI also congratulated the India Women's Cricket Team on this prestigious global recognition and wishes them continued success in the years ahead. (ANI)