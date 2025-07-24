Rishabh Pant equaled Virender Sehwag’s record for most sixes by an Indian in Tests and became India’s leading run-scorer in the WTC era during the Manchester Test, achieving the milestone despite a toe injury with trademark resilience and flair.

Rishabh Pant continues to break records and win hearts, this time, with the bat in hand, even while limping.

On Thursday, during Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England, the wicket-keeper batter matched the legendary Virender Sehwag's record for the most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. Both now have 90 sixes to their name in the longest format.

Pant, known for his fearless strokeplay, is now tied at the top with Sehwag, while India captain Rohit Sharma follows closely behind with 88 sixes. MS Dhoni has 78, and Ravindra Jadeja sits fifth on the list with 74 sixes.

Rishabh Pant becomes leading run-scorer for India in the WTC

If that wasn't enough, Pant also leapfrogged Rohit Sharma to become India's leading run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) era. The southpaw now has 2731 runs from just 38 Test matches, which includes six centuries and sixteen fifties. Rohit, on the other hand, has 2719 WTC runs.

What makes Pant's achievement even more special is the context; he returned to bat on Thursday despite suffering a painful toe injury on Day 1 and still made a solid impact.

After Pant's fifty in Manchester in the fourth Test, he now has 14 fifty-plus scores, while Dhoni has thirteen fifties. The left-hander has six hundreds and eight fifties.

Rishabh Pant's valiant knock

Pant smashed 54 off 75 balls, laced with three boundaries and two maximums.

The BCCI has confirmed earlier that Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for the remainder of the Manchester Test after suffering a toe injury, but he will be available to bat if required.

Team India suffered a setback on Day 1 after Pant was forced to leave the field when a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him on the right foot. The left-hander was in visible pain and could not continue batting, raising concerns over his participation in the rest of the match.