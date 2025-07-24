Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture in the 4th Test has made him doubtful for the Oval Test. With Ishan Kishan also injured, a Tamil Nadu cricketer has emerged as the likely replacement, pending official confirmation from the BCCI.

Team India’s injury crisis further deepened after Rishabh Pant suffered a blow on his right toe on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

Rishabh Pant injured his right foot when attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes’s delivery in India’s first innings. Pant was writhing in pain and called for immediate medical attention before walking off the field in a buggy ambulance as he was unable to walk or stand, retiring hurt on 37 off 48 balls. Later, the southpaw was taken to the hospital for scans, and it was reported that he had a fractured toe.

Despite uncertainty over his further participation in the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with an injured foot and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Pant played a gritty yet composed innings of 54 off 75 balls, registering his third fifty of the ongoing Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant unlikely for the Oval Test

Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the fifth and final Test of the series at The Oval due to a toe fracture, though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet confirmed his official withdrawal. Before Pant walked out to bat, the reports stated that the BCCI selection committee had asked Ishan Kishan to remain on standby.

However, the latest report suggested that Ishan Kishan is unlikely to replace Rishabh Pant in the squad for the Oval Test. As per the report by Hindustan Times, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter would not be available as Pant’s replacement, as he is nursing an ankle injury likely sustained during his recent outing for Nottinghamshire in a County match against Somerset in June.

“Ishan Kishan won't be available to travel to England. He is not fully fit as he sustained an ankle injury. The selectors reached out to him, but it has been conveyed to them that Ishan can't make it,” a source close to BCCI told HT.

Ishan Kishan’s last Test appearance came against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. In two Tests, the southpaw has scored 78 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 78. Since November 2023, Ishan Kishan has not played a single match across formats for India after he was dropped from the BCCI central contract list for players for not adhering to the BCCI’s direction to play domestic cricket, especially the Ranji Trophy.

During IPL 2025, Ishan regained his central contract after participating in the last domestic season.

N Jagadeeshan in contention for Rishabh Pant’s replacement

As Ishan Kishan is unavailable due to an ankle injury, Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeeshan is expected to replace Rishabh Pant in the squad for the Oval Test. As per the report by Cricbuzz, the selectors and Team India management were looking for a potential option to replace Pant ahead of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series.

Since Ishan Kishan has been ruled out due to injury, the selectors are likely to draft in N Jagadeeshan as a suitable replacement for Rishabh Pant. The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

In the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, Jagadeesha amassed 674 runs, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 56.16 in 8 matches. The right-handed batter from Coimbatore has an impressive record in first-class cricket, amassing 3373 runs, including 10 centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 47.50 in 52 matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to make a formal announcement amid the ongoing Manchester Test.