Despite a toe fracture, Rishabh Pant batted valiantly on Day 2 of the Manchester Test, scoring a gritty fifty and surpassing MS Dhoni’s record for most 50+ scores by a visiting wicketkeeper in SENA. His brave knock helped India go past 350 runs.

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap by surpassing MS Dhoni's SENA record on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test in the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24.

Despite a toe fracture sustained after being hit on his right foot by England pacer Chris Woakes’s yorker delivery on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant showed his valour as he walked out to bat with an injured foot on Day 2 to a standing ovation from the spectators at Old Trafford. Pant’s availability to bat in the first innings was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

There was an uncertainty over his further participation in the ongoing Manchester Test after the reports emerged that a toe fracture was likely to rule him out of the remainder England Test series, and he was advised six weeks of rest.

However, Rishabh Pant showcased his grit, determination, and mental toughness to defy the odds by returning to the crease. In the third Test at Lord’s, Pant sustained an injury on his right index finger during wicketkeeping duties on Day 1, but batted with a finger injury and scored a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant shatters MS Dhoni’s SENA record

Rishabh Pant resumed his first innings batting after Shardul Thakur’s dismissal at 314/6 and played with remarkable composure and courage as he registered his third fifty of the ongoing Test series.

Resuming his batting on 37 off 48 balls, the southpaw carried on his innings with grit and resilience as he played an innings of 54 off 75 balls before his stay at the crease was ended after Jofra Archer rattled his defence for the second time in the ongoing Test series. In the process. Pant overtook his predecessor MS Dhoni’s record of most fifty-plus scores by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) Nations.

With a fifty in the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant has 14 fifty-plus scores, including six centuries and 8 fifties, in SENA nations, surpassing the former Indian skipper’s tally of such scores, making him one of the most prolific wicketkeeper-batters in SENA nations.

Rishabh Pant holds the record for being the first player to amass over 2000 Test runs in the SENA nations. In 29 matches, the southpaw has aggregated 2115 runs at an average of 43.16. Additionally, before he retired hurt on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Pant achieved the feat of becoming the first visiting wicketkeeper-batter to amass 1000 Test runs in England.

Rishabh Pant’s gritty fifty takes India past the 350-run mark

India resumed their first innings batting at 264/4 after 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur batting on 19 each. Jadeja’s stay at the crease ended early as he was dismissed for 20 by Jofra Archer at 266/5. Thereafter, Shardul Thakur was joined by Washington Sundar to carry on India’s innings.

The pair formed a crucial 48-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the visitors past the 300-run mark before Shardul was removed for 41 by Ben Stokes at 314/6. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat to a standing ovation and joined Washington Sundar at the crease. Pant was hoping for a good partnership with Sundar until Ben Stokes ended the latter’s stay at the crease, dismissing him for 27 at 337/7.

Thereafter, Anshul Kamboj fell in quick succession, dismissed by Stokes for a duck at 337/8. Despite injury to his foot, Pant stood tall for India, seemingly with a hope of taking Team India past the 400-run mark until Jofra Archer breached his defence with a sharp delivery, bringing an end to his valiant innings at 349/9

India were eventually bundled out for 358 after Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal by Jofra Archer for 4.