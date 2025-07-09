Sourav Ganguly suggests including Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third Test against England if conditions permit. He also praised Shubman Gill's batting performance in away conditions and the historic win at Edgbaston.

Ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, celebrating his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, called for the inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven if conditions demand so.

Talking with ANI, Ganguly also hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his batting. “He has turned around his batting in away conditions and so good to see a young Captain taking responsibility. But there is still a lot of Cricket left. Three more Test matches are to go...”

On Shubman Gill becoming the first batter to score 200 and 150 in the same Test, Ganguly said it is a "phenomenal record".

Ganguly suggests Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion

Team India will be heading into the third Test with the series scoreline level at 1-1, following their first-ever win at Edgbaston by 336 runs after a superior all-round show over a competitive England.

Ganguly gave suggestions for the third Test.

“I want Kuldeep to play. It is very important to play Kuldeep, but we have to see how the conditions are, if there is a green wicket, then perhaps one other seamer will play, Bumrah will too. However, if you have a good wicket, it is crucial to play Kuldeep.”

While Kuldeep played one match in England back in 2018 and went wicketless, he has a fine record against England, taking 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28, with best figures of 5/72.

He has not played any Test cricket since the first Test against New Zealand in October 2024. Since his Test debut in 2017, he has just played 13 Tests, taking 56 scalps at an average of 22.16 and four five-wicket hauls.

Ganguly lauds India's historic Edgbaston Test win

On the Edgbaston win, Ganguly said, “Shubman was outstanding, so was Yashasvi. The fast bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja did well. It has been a fantastic team, and it feels so good to see youngsters stand up and win for their team.”

"India has so much talent, Akash Deep is good, Siraj is good, Yashasvi and Gill are good," he added